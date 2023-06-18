50th annual Delta Park Powwow returns, celebrates Native American culture

It was the first time it had been held since 2019.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Hundreds of people gathered at Delta Park this weekend for the 50th edition of the Delta Park Powwow. First time it's been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.

That didn't dampen the spirits of the people here. Vendors sold their arts and crafts and there was plenty of singing and dancing.

Barbara Alatorre is the founder of the event. She grew up on the Klamath reservation and started the delta park powwow, after another powwow she attended ceased to exist.



I wanted everyone of our family members to know what it's like to be Indian and to participate in the cultural dancing and singing,” said Alatorre.

The powwow is a celebration of Native American culture.



Alatorre said, “It keeps our tribe together, and we meet people that come from 100 tribes, maybe more."

As part of the event Alatorre was recognized as the person who made this event possible. Family stood by her side, and she accepted the thanks of many of those in attendance.

Some have been coming to Delta Park for the powwow for decades.

They understand it's importance and the role Alatorre has played.



“It's a feeling of pride when the princesses and warriors come in their regalia. We show a lot of pride in who we are,” said Aurolyn Stwyer, a former Warm Springs princess.

