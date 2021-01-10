Beavers and Ducks fans excited for upcoming football games

Both the Beavers and Ducks stores have been busy since the start of football season and fans have been able to be back in the stands.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The football season is off to a great start for both the Ducks and the Beavers. Fans are excited and ready for the big games on Oct. 2. Oregon State University is going against the University of Washington and the University of Oregon will take on Stanford.

Both the Beavers and Ducks stores have been busy since the start of football season and fans have been able to be back in the stands.

Erik Anderson works at the Beavers store on the OSU campus in Corvallis. He said on game days, thousands of sales are made.

"They've been gravitating towards the sideline gear," Anderson said. "The gear you see on the coaches or on the players who aren't in the game, that's been extremely popular."

Beavers fans are still elated about their recent win against University of Southern California. This was the first time they've beat the Trojans at the coliseum since 1960. It was also the first conference opener the Beavers have won since 2013.

The Ducks won their last game against Arizona State 41-19.

Baxter Wilhelmi is the manager of the Ducks store at Washington Square Mall. He said they have also been very busy and some of the biggest selling items have been T-shirts with a special message.

"The theme this year was coming home. You can see the picture of Autzen Stadium in the background and the state of Oregon," Wilhelmi said, holding up a T-shirt.

The Ducks game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Beavers game starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.