Adopt a kitten online this weekend at Kitten Palooza

The Cat Adoption Team hopes to find new families for over 50 kittens and cats during this year's virtual event.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Kitten season isn't canceled just because we're in the middle of a global pandemic. If you spent most of quarantine wishing you had a new feline friend to hangout with, this is the weekend your dreams could come true.

Every June, the Cat Adoption Team (CAT), a cat-only animal shelter, hosts Kitten Palooza. Last year, over 100 kittens were adopted in one day.

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kitten Palooza is moving online. Adoptions will take place virtually on Friday and Saturday, and then on Sunday, new cat-parents can come to the shelter in Sherwood to pick up their new pets at the drive-through Kitten Palooza Pick-up Parade.

"We transitioned to online adoptions with contactless pickup in April and it’s been going well so far,” says Karen Green, CAT’s executive director. “Moving a big event like Kitten Palooza online presents some extra challenges, but it means we can keep people safe while still helping cats find loving new homes.”