Adopt a kitten online this weekend at Kitten Palooza

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Kitten season isn't canceled just because we're in the middle of a global pandemic. If you spent most of quarantine wishing you had a new feline friend to hangout with, this is the weekend your dreams could come true.
Every June, the Cat Adoption Team (CAT), a cat-only animal shelter, hosts Kitten Palooza. Last year, over 100 kittens were adopted in one day.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kitten Palooza is moving online. Adoptions will take place virtually on Friday and Saturday, and then on Sunday, new cat-parents can come to the shelter in Sherwood to pick up their new pets at the drive-through Kitten Palooza Pick-up Parade.
"We transitioned to online adoptions with contactless pickup in April and it’s been going well so far,” says Karen Green, CAT’s executive director. “Moving a big event like Kitten Palooza online presents some extra challenges, but it means we can keep people safe while still helping cats find loving new homes.”
CAT hopes to find new families for over 50 kittens and cats during this year's event. New kittens will be added to the Kitten Palooza website hourly from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on June 26 and on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.