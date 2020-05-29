From a quarantine film festival, to a drive through safari, there are plenty of ways to stay safe and have fun on this last weekend of May.

PORTLAND, Ore — It's the last weekend of May, and it looks like the weather in Portland isn't going to cooperate for it. But that's OK! Because local businesses and artists continue to get creative to host socially distant events.

Many of these events don't even involve leaving your house - and if they do, you can stay in your car for the entire experience. Whether you want to go on a safari, attend a film festival, watch a drag show, or even have dinner and a show, there is something for you to do this weekend.

Here are 8 things to do this rainy weekend while social distancing:

Go on a safari! In your car

Keep the animals and yourself safe on this safari, by driving through Frog Pond Farm. You'll get to see llamas, goats, emu, pigs and more, and to top it all off, you'll be served donuts while you drive around!

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Frog Pond Farm - 2995 SW Advance Rd, Wilsonville

Attend a film festival from home

The first (organizers hope it's also the last) ever Confinement Online Film Festival is taking place over the next three Saturdays. It's a festival made up of homemade short films created in quarantine. The festival will be streamed live online, and viewers get to vote for winners in a variety of categories.

When: Saturday, May 30, June 5, June 13

Where: Online!

Have dinner and a show - in your car

Outdoor In-Car Dinner Concert with SONNY HESS Music event in Beaverton, OR by At The Garages Satellite Pub and The Garage Sale Warehouse on Saturday, May 30 2020

Dinner and a show looks just a little different these days. At The Garages Satellite Pub in Beaverton, you can drive up in your car, order food and drinks from the "car-tenders," and watch a performance by musician Sonny Hess. The show is free, but you can bring cans of food to donate to the Oregon Food Bank.

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Garages Satellite Pub - 4810 SW Western Ave, Beaverton

Have dinner delivered by local musicians

Sure, having food delivered to your car is cool, but The Blue Diamond is taking that up a level, by getting local musicians involved! They're calling it, Blues & Burgers. Different local musicians have signed up to volunteer each day, and some are selling music while they deliver your food.

When: Wednesday through Sunday - check here for daily times

Where: The Blue Diamond PDX - 2016 NE Sandy Blvd

Drive through for some beer

Old Town Brewing is hosting a brewers market on Saturday, selling beer and cider from a variety of local makers, including Von Ebert, Public Coast and Rev Nat Cider. You can preorder your beverages ahead of time, or order when you arrive in the parking lot.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Old Town Brewing - 5201 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Watch (or participate in!) a poetry slam

A Virtual Slam and Open Mic Event in Portland, OR by Portland Poetry Slam on Sunday, May 31 2020

Have you written some new poems during your time at home recently? Or just want to see what other people have come up with? Portland Poetry Slam is going virtual, with a slam and open mic on Zoom.

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Online!

Sign up to perform by emailing portlandpoetryslam@gmail.com

Attend a drag show from home

If you've ever attended a drag show before, you probably remember how fun it was. And whatever venue you were in was probably crowded, filled with fun people! So this one will be a little different, thanks to at-home social distancing, but other than that, the organizers say it will feel just like a normal drag show!

Local drag queen Coco Jem Holiday is putting the show together, featuring other queens, including Blondie, Autumn Rainz Hart and Boris Tudeth.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Online!

"Go" to a concert

The Alberta Rose Theatre is live streaming concerts featuring local musicians five nights a week, since April. But the venue has renewed for what it's calling "Season 3" of the Portland Music Stream, for another 20 concerts featuring local musicians. Tickets are $20 to stream one show, or $100 for all 20 concerts.

This Saturday, Sean Badders is performing, and Jeremy Wilson will follow on Sunday.