Whether you want to listen to blues music, go berry picking or go to to a drive-through fireworks show, there are a lot of ways to have fun this 4th of July weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore — It's 4th of July weekend in Portland. Of course, that means fireworks shows and the Waterfront Blues Festival. The events are still happening this year but attending them is a little different because of the pandemic.

Here are 8 things to do around Portland this 4th of July weekend.

Go to a drive-through fireworks show

There will be no Minor League Baseball (MiLB) this season because of the pandemic but the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes are keeping the stadium busy in the offseason.

The team will host an event at the stadium in Keizer on the Fourth of July but it won't be a typical fireworks show. People will watch from their cars. CEO Mickey Walker says there will be music, a tribute to veterans and fireworks.

When: Saturday, July 4 - doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Volcanoes Stadium, 6700 Field Of Dreams Way Northeast, Keizer

Buy tickets in advance ($20 per vehicle) on the Volcanoes website

"Attend" the Waterfront Blues Festival

No, you can't head down to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for a big party like you may have in past summers. But the Waterfront Blues Festival is still happening, just differently.

Friday and Saturday, the Blues Fest Bandwagon will hit the road, bringing live music to driveways, front yards and porches around the Portland Metro area. Organizers have picked eight stops, including visits to nurses, teachers, senior care workers, a veteran, a mom fighting cancer and some Blues Festival super fans.

Then on Saturday, you can listen to some blues all day while you celebrate at home with the Waterfront Blues Fest on air.

When: Saturday, July 4, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: On KBOO radio

Go berry picking!

It's berry season in Oregon! And many U-pick farms are open to visitors. KGW photojournalist Eric Patterson stopped by West Union Gardens, which opened last week to berry pickers with new safety procedures.

When: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Where: West Union Gardens, 7775 NW Cornelius Pass Rd, Hillsboro

Shop online at Oregon Farmers Markets

This summer, 27 Oregon farmers' markets have some sort of online shopping system to help keep vendors and shoppers safe during the pandemic.

The Oregon Farmers Market Association has organized each online market by region on its website, so if you want to start shopping, just scroll down to your local market, click the link, and it will lead you through the process. Then you drive through to pick up your goodies.





Go on a patriotic farm tour

Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm has been hosting drive-through, socially-distanced farm safaris throughout the pandemic. For July 4, the farm is hosting a Red White and Blue Picnic Farm Safari, featuring photo opportunities with the animals and patriotically-decorated tractors. The safari part is still drive-through online, but you can get out of your car to do some picnicking and tailgating while you enjoy the view. $20 per vehicle will also get you a family-sized bag of kettle corn.

When: Friday, July 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Plumper Pumpkin Patch and Tree Farm, 11435 NW Old Cornelius Pass Rd

Go to a drive-up movie

The Sunshine Mill, an event space located inside a 100-year-old flour mill in The Dalles, is hosting drive-up movies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer, but they're taking this Saturday off for the holiday. So on Thursday, they're showing Dirty Dancing, and on Friday, it's The Sandlot.

Movie tickets are $20 per car. See the full schedule on the Sunshine Mill website and Facebook page.

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Sunshine Mill, 901 E 2nd St, The Dalles

"Go" to a concert

The Alberta Rose Theatre is live streaming concerts featuring local musicians five nights a week. Tune in Wednesdays through Sundays at 7 p.m. to see a variety of performers on the Portland Music Stream. Pay $20 to stream a show.

This week, the lineup includes Lewi Longmire & The Left Coast Roasters on Thursday night, Kerosene Dream on Friday, and Ruby Friedman Orchestra on Saturday.

When: Wednesday through Sunday nights at 7 p.m.

Where: Online - buy your tickets here

Stop and smell the lavender

The Helvetia Lavender Farm and Market happens every year around this time, and it's still happening, with a few changes due to the pandemic. This year, you need to reserve tickets in advance for a two-hour time slot, and ticket proceeds will go to Samaritan Ministries in Ukraine. Masks are required, and social distancing measures will be in place.

When you're there, you can explore and enjoy u-cut lavender or pre-cut, watch lavender distillation, lavender wreath demonstrations, kids station and shop local artisan vendors that feature all things lavender.

Where: Helvetia Christmas Tree and Lavender Farm, 12814 NW Bishop Rd, Hillsboro

When: July 3-5 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and July 10-12 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Buy your $10 tickets in advance here