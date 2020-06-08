Whether you want to root for the Blazers virtually, eat vegan ice cream or go to a drive-in movie, there are a lot of ways to have fun this weekend.

PORTLAND, Ore — It's summertime in Portland, and usually that means fresh fruit, basketball games and all kinds of outdoor activities. Of course, with a global pandemic, this summer looks a lot different.

But here's some good news: most of your favorite Portland summer activities are still happening, just in a different way. You can cheer on the Blazers from home, go to a drive-in movie and pick your own fruit for a good cause.

Here are 8 things to do around Portland this weekend:

Watch the Blazers and participate from home

Blazers basketball is back! It just looks a lot different during the NBA restart, since all of the games are taking place inside "the bubble" at Disney World. But just because we can't go to the games in-person, that doesn't mean we can't still root the team on to victory (and hopefully the playoffs)!

On game day, if you download the Trail Blazers app, you can play trivia, "tap to cheer" during the game and learn about the team in the Rip City Magazine. And while you watch the game, look closely for the virtual fans on big screens in the arena. I got to try out being one of the virtual fans for Tuesday night's game against the Houston Rockets, and it was way too much fun.

Play or listen to music on pianos around town

If you've spotted some pianos popping up around Portland recently, it's thanks to Piano. Push. Play. You could say the organization rescues old pianos and gives them new life. They have placed 10 of them throughout Portland and encourage the public to sit down and play.

KGW photographer Jon Goodwin stopped by Pioneer Courthouse Square on Wednesday to capture musicians playing a piano called the "Black Love," decorated by Donovan Edwards.

Where: Around Portland - see the full map here

Eat mac 'n cheese at the new Montage food cart

If you've lived in Portland for a while, you've probably stopped by Montage under the Morrison Bridge for some late-night mac 'n cheese. And if that's the case, you were heartbroken back in June when you heard the news that Montage was permanently closing.

But here's some great news - Montage is back! Just "in a smaller package." On Saturday, a food cart called Montage Ala Cart opens at the Hawthorn Asylum Food Cart Pod. And yes, it'll be serving the foods you know and love (and miss a lot by now): jambalaya, mac 'n cheese and even some tinfoil art (a free rose with every order!).

When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. starting Saturday, August 8

Where: 1080 SE Madison St.

Treat yourself to some sweets from the Petunia's Treat Truck

Petunia's Pies and Pastries has been serving up vegan and gluten free treats since 2010. And now the bakery is bringing desserts right to you with the Treat Truck! The goal is to spread some joy, love and happiness to kids and adults this summer. You can get ice cream cones, sundaes and sandwiches, and cookies and donuts too. Petunia's is also offering a free mini treat to kids who cannot afford to make a purchase.

This truck goes to different parts of town each weekend. This Saturday, the Treat Truck is heading to the Multnomah Village, Hillsdale and Maplewood areas.

When: Saturday, August 8

Where: Multnomah Village, Hillsdale, Maplewood - see the full route here

Go to a drive-in movie at Zidell Yards

The Northwest Film Center and Portland Art Museum are collaborating for the Cinema Unbound Drive-In. Starting this weekend, you can drive up and watch a movie from the comfort of your car. And you can pre-order food and drink snack packs from Sandra’s Goodies Catering to enjoy while you watch.

This Friday and Saturday night, Cinema Unbound is showing a new documentary about civil rights activist John Lewis, and on Sunday night it will play Academy Award-winner Moonlight.

When: Fridays through Sundays through September 27

Where: Zidell Yards - 3030 S. Moody Ave - buy tickets in advance here





Go to the zoo and meet the newest giraffe

The Oregon Zoo opened back up a few weeks ago, with new safety measures in place. This weekend, the zoo is extending its hours on Thursdays through Sundays, with the last entry for timed tickets at 6:30 p.m. (7 p.m. for members) and zoo grounds remaining open until 8:30.

Drew Carney stopped by to meet Kiden, the zoo's newest giraffe. The giraffe feeding deck has not opened yet this summer because of the pandemic, but the zoo hopes to be able to open it sometime soon.

When: See the Oregon Zoo's full schedule here

Donate your extra apples to a good cause

Making cider requires a lot of fruit and a lot of work. And if you have an apple tree or a raspberry bush in your backyard, you might not even know what to do with all the fruit right now. This summer, you can donate your extras to Portland Cider Co., and they'll turn it into something delicious. With the PDX Community Cider Program, these fruits will be turned into a cider, and 10% of the sales will go to Hunger-Free Schools, a segment of Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon that is committed to actively working to end hunger by connecting people to food and nutrition programs, raising awareness about hunger, and advocating for systemic changes.

When: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 30

Where: Portland Cider Co. Clackamas Taproom - 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F

Get your feline zen on with virtual kitten yoga

Sign up for Virtual Kitten Yoga! 😺🧘‍♀️🧡

Our upcoming sessions are on August 7 at 6 p.m. and August 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $15. Claim your spot: https://t.co/H2ueC6x0MQ

Thank you to our incredible volunteer yoga instructor Diana Hulet. #ohspets #kittenyoga #sheltercats pic.twitter.com/PFnjoRi3cA — OregonHumaneSociety (@OregonHumane) August 2, 2020

It's the PURR-fect way to relax and workout during a pandemic - virtual kitten yoga! The Oregon Humane Society is hosting 45-minute online classes, led by yoga instructor Diana Hulet. The class is open to all levels, and will include a series of gentle movements. And kittens. Did we mention kittens?

When: Friday, August 7 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, August 8 at 10 a.m.

Where: Online - get your tickets here