PORTLAND, Ore. — I grew up in a family that loved to watch boxing! I have great memories of my dad and his mom watching big bouts back in the day. If they were on TV, our TV was on it.

My feisty grandma -- in a dress, with a can of beer in hand -- would sit in a chair directly in front of the TV with the volume up LOUD 'cause she was hard of hearing.

I remember Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson -- the list went on and on. And not only the heavyweights. The undercards got just as much attention at our house.

What I didn't know back in the day was that women boxed. But they do and recently I had the pleasure of meeting two time world champion, Molly McConnell. She's in the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and runs McConnell's Boxing Academy in Northeast Portland.

(Story continues below.)

I asked her how long it took before she knew she was good.

"Well, let's see. It's been 22 years. I'm still wondering," she chuckled.

Molly earned the nickname "Fearless" but it wasn't because she was unafraid.

"For me what it represented was everybody has fear. Boxing -- any kind of combat sport -- you're putting yourself in a really scary situation. So it's not about the absence of fear, it's about experiencing that and still going through it."

From what I saw, Molly still has a wicked swing even though she jokes she's an "old lady" now. She's 47, by the way. But seriously, how is she doing physically after her long career in the ring?

"I've got knee problems and other stuff that is more of an annoyance at this age than any really bad health problem. I got a little shoulder thing ... a little arthritis but for the most part, you know, I'm hanging in there," she said.

Molly doesn't compete anymore but she coaches the up-and-coming boxers. Her gym also offers lots of classes that are non contact, which is right up my alley!

"Boxing is a great work-out," she told me. "It's full body, it's aerobic, it's muscle building, it's weight loss, it's all those things. It should be challenging and hard but also at the end of it, we want you to be smiling and happy and leave here feeling better than you came in."

Molly showed me a few moves and I was terrible but she was right. It was fun/ My arms were "good tired" and I left her gym smiling and motivated to come back and try it again!

Brenda Braxton https://www.facebook.com/BrendaBraxtonTV/

RELATED: KGW Carpool: Bob's Red Mill founder Bob Moore rolls with Brenda Braxton

RELATED: (Archive) KGW Carpool: Columbia Sportwear's Gert Boyle

RELATED: KGW Carpool: Rocking out with KGON radio host Iris Harrison