We Three’s run on America’s Got Talent came to an end Wednesday night.

The McMinnville trio gained a national fanbase following their emotional audition performance dedicated to their late mother.

But they couldn’t carry that momentum into the show’s finals. The group’s semifinal performance Tuesday night of an original song titled “Make Up” received mixed reviews from the show’s four judges.

While Mel B was complimentary of the group’s songwriting, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all voiced disappointment with the performance.

"I just wanted you to come out tonight with a killer song and I don't think that was a killer song," Cowell said. "I thought the whole thing was a mess, I'm really sorry."

WATCH: We Three returns with original song "Make Up"

Apparently, America sided with the judges.

Five acts from Tuesday’s show moved on to the finals during Wednesday night's results show. We Three was not one of the top three vote-getters from Tuesday’s show, but they received enough support to potentially be saved by another vote. This vote was by fans as the show aired live in the East and Central time zones. Again though, fans selected another act.

Watch: Sibling secrets with We Three from America's Got Talent

That left it up to the judges. While Mel B picked We Three to advance to the finals, the other three judges selected singer Daniel Emmet to move on.

While not advancing to the finals was undoubtedly disappointing, We Three remained optimistic after the show. They thanked their fans on Twitter and said “we hope you stick around.”

So incredibly grateful... For those of you who found us on this AGT journey, we hope you stick around. We can’t wait for what’s next. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. pic.twitter.com/cWQELBADPE — We Three (@wethreemusic) September 13, 2018

© 2018 KGW