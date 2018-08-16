PORTLAND, Ore. — McMinnville band We Three is moving on to the semifinals in America's Got Talent.

The sibling trio were the first act to learn they advanced during Wednesday night's results show. The group made their first live show appearance on Tuesday and played an original song titled "So They Say."

While three judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum, were fans of the trio's quarterfinals performance, judge Simon Cowell was not as impressed. In his blunt criticism, Cowell said the performance reminded him of a "support band with an OK song."

Watch We Three perform "So They Say"

Apparently, viewers of the show agreed with Mandel, Mel B and Klum.

The band thanked fans on Twitter for the support.

OH MY WORD!! Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts!! @AGT #semifinals pic.twitter.com/WTklVXmWKX — We Three (@wethreemusic) August 16, 2018

We Three still has a chance at the $1 million top prize that goes to the champion of the NBC reality competition show.

It's not clear when We Three will make their next appearance on the show.

Earlier this summer, after their viral audition performance, the siblings spoke with KGW about their newfound success and played a game of "Sibling Secrets."

Watch: Getting to know 'We Three'

© 2018 KGW