We are headed to Shorty's Garden Center in Vancouver to visit Lucy the hummingbird. Lucy has made her nest there since 2015. Employees say she scares off males once she is done with them.

Hummingbirds typically live 5-7 years.

Patrons visit to get a glimpse of her zipping by on the way to the fuchsia plants for a sip of nectar.

She has become quite famous. We’ll learn how to attract hummingbirds into our own yards as well! Also, the best things to plant this time of year.

Shorty's Garden Center

10006 SE Mill Plain BLVD

Vancouver

