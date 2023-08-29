Timberline Daydream concert coming to Timberline Lodge with headliner Portugal. The Man

The music, beer and bike festival at Timberline Lodge this weekend will benefit OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood is gearing up to host its first concert since the pandemic — Timberline Daydream. The music, beer and bike festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, will benefit OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

“It’s a really positive distraction. It’s going to be a day of days on Mount Hood,” Timberline Lodge Director of Marketing and Public Affairs, John Burton said.

Timberline Daydream is the perfect distraction for this Labor Day weekend. It's a chance to lose yourself in live music with a view.

“We just feel so lucky that we have this fantastic line up of musicians ready to jump in and have some fun and make a difference for our hospital,” OHSU Foundation Assistant Vice President of Development, Sarah Larson said. “At the heart of it, it provides hope and healing to the more than 90,000 kids that come to Doernbecher each year.”

“As you can imagine, fundraising is imperative for Doernbecher to keep the doors open. Part of their mission is they never say no to a child,” Burton said. “So, we feel really privileged and honored to be part of that puzzle.”

Bands will take the stage at Timberline’s amphitheater around noon on Saturday, featuring The Fur Coats, Tony Smiley, The Get Ahead, and Portugal. The Man.

“Super excited. They’ve been absolutely tremendous working with us, working with Doernbecher on this. They’ve been so generous,” Burton said.

“I feel like we hit the jackpot with Portugal. The Man signing up to support this effort,” Larson said.

From clinical care and research to educating and training the next generation of pediatricians, donations make a difference.

“Community support is vital to Doernbecher. Simply put.....we don’t open our doors without the support of the community,” Larson said. “Philanthropy plays such a critical role, and this is such a fun opportunity for everyone to be a philanthropist.”

This will be the first concert Timberline Lodge has hosted since the pandemic.

“Everybody sacrificed a bunch, but now we can come back up here and maybe that feeds into the whole daydream kind of concept,” Burton said.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 per person to attend, and it’s on a first-come-first-served basis.

There’s a Team Enduro Bike race in the morning and the Magic Mile Sky Ride will be open until the music starts.

Timberline Lodge is treating the festival like a busy mountain day in the winter. So, once the parking lot fills up, the road will close and it'll go to their one-car-down, one-car-up system. There will also be shuttles running from Summit Pass at the East end of Government Camp up until about noon when the music starts.