PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.

Here are our picks for this weekend:

Portland Jazz Festival

PDX Jazz Festival

PDX Jazz Festival

The 2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival features over 100 events in 30+ Portland venues over two weeks. The festival showcases some of the best talent in jazz music. Some events require a ticket while others are free to attend. Click here to see a list of headliners and click here for a list of free shows.

What: 2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival

2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival When: Now through March 1

Now through March 1 Where: Various locations

Portland International Auto Show

Portland International Auto Show

Portland International Auto Show

Billed as the largest auto show in the Pacific Northwest, the 111th Portland International Auto Show will be at the Oregon Convention Center. There will be more than 600 vehicles from 35 manufacturers on hand. If you want to bring the family, there is a kids’ zone and virtual reality simulators. Tickets cost up to $15.

Home & Garden Show

Portland Spring Home & Garden Show

Portland Spring Home & Garden Show

If you have big plans to spruce up your home this spring, you may want to check out the Portland Spring Home & Garden Show. There will be demos and presentations from experts who can help answer your questions or potentially blossom new ideas. Tickets are $10. Children 12 and younger get in free.

NW Black Comedy Festival

The 4th annual NW Black Comedy Festival is this weekend at Harvey’s Comedy Club in Portland. The four-day festival features black comics from the Northwest and beyond. Have some laughs and enjoy some drinks at this weekend’s shows. Click here for a list of performing stand-up comics

Clowns Without Borders benefit show

There will be live music, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, comics and strange stunts at the 21st annual Portland Clowns Without Borders benefit show. Money raised from the show goes to Clowns Without Borders, which sends performers to crisis areas, such as refugee camps and conflict zones. Tickets are $24 for the Saturday afternoon show and $32 for the Saturday evening show.

Oregon Distilled 2020 Craft Spirits Festival

Discover the best Oregon has to offer in whiskey, gin, vodka and more at the Oregon Distilled 2020 Craft Spirits Festival. There will be more than 120 different spirits from more than 30 distillers. There will also food from vendors and local chefs. Tickets are $45.

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

If you’re looking for something to do on the coast this weekend, besides enjoy the beach, you can check out the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. More than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans will be on hand. You must be 21+ to attend. Tickets cost up to $26 for single-day admission.

What: Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

Newport Seafood & Wine Festival When: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 2320 OSU Drive in Newport

Rose City Swing

You have a chance to learn how to swing dance this weekend at Rose City Swing. While there is a competition for skilled dancers, there’s also a BYOB (bring your own beginner) program Saturday afternoon that includes hours of free beginner classes.

