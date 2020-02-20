PORTLAND, Ore. — Each week, KGW provides a list of events you may want to try in the Portland area over the weekend.
Here are our picks for this weekend:
Portland Jazz Festival
The 2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival features over 100 events in 30+ Portland venues over two weeks. The festival showcases some of the best talent in jazz music. Some events require a ticket while others are free to attend. Click here to see a list of headliners and click here for a list of free shows.
- What: 2020 Biamp PDX Jazz Festival
- When: Now through March 1
- Where: Various locations
Click here for more information
Portland International Auto Show
Billed as the largest auto show in the Pacific Northwest, the 111th Portland International Auto Show will be at the Oregon Convention Center. There will be more than 600 vehicles from 35 manufacturers on hand. If you want to bring the family, there is a kids’ zone and virtual reality simulators. Tickets cost up to $15.
- What: Portland International Auto Show
- When: Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Click here for more information
Home & Garden Show
If you have big plans to spruce up your home this spring, you may want to check out the Portland Spring Home & Garden Show. There will be demos and presentations from experts who can help answer your questions or potentially blossom new ideas. Tickets are $10. Children 12 and younger get in free.
- What: Portland Spring Home & Garden Show
- When: Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr.
Click here for more information
NW Black Comedy Festival
The 4th annual NW Black Comedy Festival is this weekend at Harvey’s Comedy Club in Portland. The four-day festival features black comics from the Northwest and beyond. Have some laughs and enjoy some drinks at this weekend’s shows. Click here for a list of performing stand-up comics
- What: NW Black Comedy Festival
- When: Thursday through Sunday
- Where: Harvey’s Comedy Club, 436 NW 6th Ave.
Click here for more information
Clowns Without Borders benefit show
There will be live music, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, comics and strange stunts at the 21st annual Portland Clowns Without Borders benefit show. Money raised from the show goes to Clowns Without Borders, which sends performers to crisis areas, such as refugee camps and conflict zones. Tickets are $24 for the Saturday afternoon show and $32 for the Saturday evening show.
- What: Clowns Without Borders benefit show
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Where: Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St.
Click here for more information
Oregon Distilled 2020 Craft Spirits Festival
Discover the best Oregon has to offer in whiskey, gin, vodka and more at the Oregon Distilled 2020 Craft Spirits Festival. There will be more than 120 different spirits from more than 30 distillers. There will also food from vendors and local chefs. Tickets are $45.
- What: Oregon Distilled 2020 Craft Spirits Festival
- When: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: The Redd on Salmon Street, 831 SE Salmon St.
Click here for more information
Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
If you’re looking for something to do on the coast this weekend, besides enjoy the beach, you can check out the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival. More than 150 premier Northwest wines, culinary professionals and regional artisans will be on hand. You must be 21+ to attend. Tickets cost up to $26 for single-day admission.
- What: Newport Seafood & Wine Festival
- When: Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: 2320 OSU Drive in Newport
Click here for more information
Rose City Swing
You have a chance to learn how to swing dance this weekend at Rose City Swing. While there is a competition for skilled dancers, there’s also a BYOB (bring your own beginner) program Saturday afternoon that includes hours of free beginner classes.
- What: Rose City Swing
- When: Saturday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Embassy Suites in Tigard, 9000 SW Washington Square Rd.