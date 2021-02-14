'The Bachelor' host stepping away after racial controversy

In a new statement posted Saturday, Harrison apologized again for defending the actions by a contestant that many consider offensive.

WASHINGTON — Chris Harrison, host of “The Bachelor,” says he is stepping down from his TV role and is “ashamed” for his handling of a swirling racial controversy at the ABC dating show.

“By excusing historical racism, I defended it,” he wrote.

Harrison came under fire after an interview on “Extra” when he was asked about racially insensitive past behavior from current “Bachelor” contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.