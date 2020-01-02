PORTLAND, Ore. — Have you ever wanted to be on a billboard? Have your face HUGE on the side of a stadium? This Saturday, the Timbers are hosting a photoshoot for fan ax photos at Providence Park.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. on Feb. 1, but get there early, and be prepared to wait in a long line!

Last time the Timbers did this, people waited in line for up to four hours, but if you want your picture inside the stadium, it's worth it. All of the photos will be posted at RCTID.com, and eventually be posted inside Providence Park. And soon, you'll be able to vote for which pictures make it onto the billboards around Portland.

