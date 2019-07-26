HILLSBORO, Ore. — “We Love Hillsboro” has been our theme all this week on KGW Sunrise.

When it comes to loving one of Oregon’s largest and most culturally diverse cities though, nobody really does it better than the mayor of Hillsboro himself.

“This is one of the greatest honors of my life, you know, to serve the people of Hillsboro in this role,” said Mayor Steve Callaway.

Callaway was elected as the 50th mayor of Hillsboro in November of 2016, but his love affair with the city goes back nearly 25 years.

He has lived and worked in Hillsboro since 1995, first as an educator and then as a politician.

After retiring as principal of Tobias Elementary School, he was elected to Hillsboro City Council in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

He and his wife raised two children in Hillsboro and he continues to see it as a great place to live.

“It’s a beautifully diverse community on many different levels and in many different ways,” said Callaway. “I’m exceedingly proud of that, but I’m also very protective of that.”

