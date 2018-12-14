1. Buy an activity tray: For about $30, your kid can stay busy by coloring, doing homework and playing with their toys!

2. Know where the airport's playground is: Most large airports have playgrounds. If you have connecting flights, make sure to do some research ahead of time to know where your closest playground is!

3. Get a car seat transporter: Traveling with a car seat can make getting around the airport even harder. A car seat transporter will allow you to pull your car seat with your child in it, or you can get a car seat bag and wear it as a backpack.

4. Don't pack your presents! They're more likely to be searched by TSA if they're wrapped.

5. Get travel insurance: Delays and cancellations during the holiday season are common, so be prepared with travel insurance! It'll cover cost of food at the airport and hotel accommodations if your flight is canceled.

6. TSA Pre-Check free for kids 12 and under!