July is flying by! Hope you're taking time to toast summer with rosé, the quintessential wine of the season. It's a favorite for sitting and sipping in the sunshine.

I hit up my "wine guy" for three recommendations. Jarrett Eggenberger is a wine steward for QFC. He's my "go to" when I'm at the grocery store.

Jarrett is pouring rosé from Oregon, Washington and France. He'll serve up mouth watering flavors like raspberry, peach and passion fruit with just enough zing to balance the sweetness of the fruit.

The vineyards are award winning. Here in the Northwest think Erath and Browne Family. The European selection is AIX from Provence, the birthplace of rosé.

They pair well with whatever you like to eat from cheese, salad and salmon to barbecue. They're also budget friendly. Our biggest bargain is $12.99 but nothing is over 20 bucks.

At that price you can afford to rosé the day away. Cheers!