DAYTON, Oregon — A getaway to Yamhill County's wine country is lovely, but you may be worried about tasting wine and safely driving back home.

If you're into "glamping" or the glamorous camping trend, an awesome spot to stay the weekend or just a night has expanded recently. The Vintages Trailer Resort is made up of 35 different RV trailers dating from 1947 to 1999. All of the trailers have been remodeled in beautiful Dayton.

Surrounded by 300 wineries, The Vintages has a cozy fire pit area, clubhouse, and a seasonal outdoor pool. Each reservation comes with two complimentary cruiser bikes to ride around the 14-acre resort property.

Reservations range from $95-$400 a night depending on the season and availability.

Styles range from a kitschy kitty cat theme in the 1958 Oasis trailer, to their newest and largest the 1956 Spartan Mansion, modernized with throwback touches.

"It has a king size bed, a full bathroom with tiled shower and if you have a little one or another person, it has a pull out bed in the living area. It's the only trailer that has an open-air, outdoor soaking tub," says manager, Therese Straight.

With Netflix and WiFi in each one, it's a comfortable stay.

And bonus -- Each reservation gives you a tasting passport for either free, or 2 for 1 pricing on wine tastings at 13 spots close by.

