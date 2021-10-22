KGW Sunrise: Pet Week

The Sunrise team featured stories about animal organizations in the Pacific Northwest during Pet Week, between Oct. 18-22.

PORTLAND, Ore — KGW Sunrise highlighted animal stories and local animal organizations during Pet Week, which spanned Oct. 18-22. The Sunrise team also asked viewers to share their favorite pet photos all week long and received hundreds of photos. Scroll to the bottom to see some of our favorites.

Here's a recap of the stories featured during Pet Week in case you missed anything.

Animal emergency room wait times at an all-time high

Pet owners are seeing longer wait times than ever before at animal emergency hospitals. KGW reporter Bryant Clerkley asked veterinarians why the wait for medical care has reached historic levels.

Meowhaus Cat Boarding

Cat owners in need of a sitter can bring their pet to Meowhaus, a unique feline hotel and day spa in Northwest Portland. Kitties can scratch and climb their heart away in luxury suites that also feature live bird watching entertainment.

Indoor dog park opens in Southwest Portland

The Ruff House is a brand new indoor doggy paradise just off the freeway at 4th and Lincoln. It is a full service doggy daycare, spa and boarding facility that also offers a fun social environment for people to relax and get to meet other dog owners.

Northwest Battle Buddies provides service dogs for veterans

KGW met with the founder of Northwest Battle Buddies, a Washington nonprofit organization that pairs veterans with PTSD with supportive service dogs for free. One in five veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and nearly two-thirds do not receive treatment.

Portland organization works to find homes for domestic rabbits

Rabbit Advocates helps people foster and adopt bunny rabbits. The nonprofit also organizes spa treatment and adoption outreach events at pet shops.

Dog training at Wags Pet Resort

KGW's Drew Carney met with staff at Wags Pet Resort in Tigard to learn about their dog behavioral training classes. He even learned some tricks that owners can teach their dogs.

