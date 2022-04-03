Shamrock Run Portland returns in person after 2020 and 2021 cancellations

The Shamrock Run is one of the many events returning in person after a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After more than a thousand days, the Shamrock Run Portland will return to downtown Portland. The run takes place on Sunday, March 13, but the deadline to register is Monday, March 7.

The run will feature all of the main runs as in years past: the half marathon, the 15K, 8K, 5K, a 4-mile walk and a 1K lap for the little ones.

"We're so excited to see the Shamrock Run Portland come back. It's the first Shamrock Run in over 1,000 days — almost 3 years," said Greg Pressler, Shamrock Run Portland's race announcer.

The Shamrock Run draws thousands to the downtown area for a day of running, jogging and walking or just a chance to see everyone in their various shades of green. Pressler said this year should see attendance close to, if not equal to, pre-pandemic numbers.

"They are close and they're climbing which I think shows the demand for normalcy. Not just running, but just normalcy and a celebration everything that we know and love Portland to be and that's a tight community, a strong community. With of course the Shamrock Run being the base of fitness and the kick off to the running season."

The event is mainly staffed by volunteers along the course and during the packet pick-up event the Friday and Saturday before.

Pressler said they need more volunteers.

"We need people to work aid stations and we need people for packet pick-up. In the past that's been staffed mainly by retired people, senior citizens who can be somewhat reluctant we understand to come back and be in those situations, so we could definitely use some volunteers."