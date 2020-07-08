Rod on the Road: Multnomah Village

Rod visits 'the village in the heart of Portland' and meets the people that call it home.

PORTLAND, Ore — This week I had the opportunity to explore Multnomah Village, which I found to be one of the most charming neighborhoods in all of Portland! The area we now know as Multnomah started in the early 1900s around an Oregon Electric Railway depot. It remained its own community until becoming part of Portland in 1950. Today, about 7,000 people call it home.

The walk through town on Capitol Highway is as charming a main street as you'll find. Restaurants, bookstores and bars line the street, each with its own distinct character. I had to remind myself that I was only a few miles away from Portland's city center.

The people I met spoke highly of the community atmosphere and said it's a great place for families to settle down. It's hard to disagree when you have an iconic local toy store like Thinker Toys on the corner.

I was lucky enough to try the famous cinnamon roll french toast at Fat City Cafe and some fabulous home cooking at The Big Elephant food cart.

Overall, it's a place I hope to revisit with my family, whether its for a great meal or a nice walk around town.

Places Rod Visited:

Village Coffee: A great place to start your day and sit outside with a nice, hot cup of joe.

Fat City Cafe: A Multnomah Village institution that's been serving up classic American diner food since the 1970s.

Thinker Toys: Puzzles, games, stuffed animals, they had it all! It's rare to find a locally owned toy store but they've been a staple in the community since 1994.