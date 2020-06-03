PORTLAND, Ore. — Rod is back on the job, this week as a server at one of Oregon's iconic restaurant chains. He stopped by Shari's Cafe & Pies off Airport Way in Northeast Portland and learned what it takes to feed the morning crowd.

Dressed in a proper Shari's polo with a name tag to boot, Rod met server Deb who would be his trainer for the day.

Deb wasted no time teaching Rod the fundamentals of serving: wash your hands regularly, keep a pen on you at all times, and always say "behind" when walking behind a fellow server. Then it was time to get to work.

Rod was pleased to learn that trainees receive a different slice of pie each day they're being trained. This allows employees to become familiar with the menu and make recommendations to customers.

After taking a few orders and entering them into the point-of-sale system it was time to clear a table. Deb set the bar high and reminded Rod that company policy requires the table to be clean within two minutes of a customer leaving.

Even the table condiments are arranged in a specific order — pepper in the back, salt in the front, and both are always on the right side of the other condiments.

Finally, it was time to brush up on Rod's customer service skills. After some light banter and playful jabs, Rod persuaded a table that a slice of pumpkin pie with ice cream is the perfect way to start the day.

No trip to Shari's is complete without a hearty breakfast, so after his shift Rod cozied up to a generous serving of the daily special — shrimp benedict with stuffed hashbrowns, yum!

