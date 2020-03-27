PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's Note: This segment was shot prior to crowd bans and social distancing measures put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The KGW Great Food Drive is in full swing, and with your help we've already raised over 2.4 million pounds of food! Now, more than ever, many families depend on your donations.

A few weeks ago we sent meteorologist Rod Hill out to the Oregon Food Bank's warehouse in Northeast Portland to roll up his sleeves and help the dedicated volunteers and employees that make it all possible.

A visit to the Oregon Food Bank warehouse

With only a few hours and no time to waste, Rod joined the food packing assembly line and began filling boxes. Each box contained a variety of non-perishable items like canned goods, water, and macaroni & cheese. Eventually the boxes will be distributed to some of the 1,400 partner pantries and food assistance sites across Oregon and southwest Washington.

Next it was a visit to the Fresh Alliance room, where volunteers pack refrigerated items and fresh produce. Last year the Oregon Food Bank distributed over 14 million pounds of produce alone. At first Rod struggled to keep up with the pear-packing pace but eventually got the hang of things.

Then it was time for a tour of the 100,000 square-foot warehouse. Warehouse Supervisor Sue Reynolds showed Rod how to use the pallet wrapper and even the forklift. The space is home to 4 million pounds of food where it is stored until it's ready to be distributed.

"It takes the volunteers, it takes the community, we couldn't do it by ourselves, you rely on us and we rely on you. It does take everybody to get the job done and the job is huge," Reynolds said.

A ride with an Oregon Food Bank truck driver

After food at the warehouse is received, sorted, and packaged it's ready to be delivered. Dale Twiss has been driving for the Oregon Food Bank for four years and Rod joined him to see firsthand how food gets to those in need.

Their first stop is the Cherry Blossom Center, a Meals on Wheels dining center off Stark Street in Southeast Portland. On the 2nd Wednesday of each month Twiss delivers food to the center. After unloading the pallets, the food is organized into nutritiously balanced food boxes. For some in line, this could be their only access to groceries for the week.

For Twiss, the personal connections he makes on his route make it fulfilling, "You see the same people quite often and they always greet you with a smile and say thank you for helping us get this food, so it's quite gratifying."

After another drop-off at the Portland Open Bible Church, Rod's day with the Oregon Food Bank is complete and it's one he won't soon forget.

KGW Staff

The KGW Great Food Drive runs through Wednesday, April 15. You can help us reach our goal of 2.5 million meals by donating here.

RELATED: Oregon Food Bank seeing increased demand

RELATED: Oregon Food Bank, census organizers meet coronavirus challenges head-on