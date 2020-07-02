PORTLAND, Ore. — “Rod On The Job” is feeling the love this February with Valentine's Day just around the corner. I tackle the artistic, beautiful and sometimes dangerous (sharp knives) job of being a florist at Geranium Lake Flowers.

My teacher, Kim Foren, tells me that being a good florist is all about having a great eye. It's about creativity and expression, arranging the perfect bouquet for someone's special moment.

I learn right away that cutting stems requires the use of a knife, which is not my forte, so I quickly move on to something more in my wheelhouse -- matching colors and greenery. The work is peaceful and uplifting, and I'm comforted with the thought that soon my labor will bring happiness to a loving couple or individual. My fellow florists tell me spreading happiness is the main reason they get so much satisfaction out of their job.

Kim says being a florist is all about spreading emotion through flowers and I couldn't agree more.

Of course, I learned a few important tips such as always water your flowers with warm or room temperature water, a fresh cut is vital each time murky water is changed out for fresh and purchasing the packet of flower food at the florist is a good idea to help your flowers look beautiful for five days or longer.

A big thank you to Kim Foren at Geranium Lake Flowers for teaching me my latest craft.

Rod Hill

