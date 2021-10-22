Portland organization works to find homes for domestic rabbits

Rabbit Advocates has been finding families for rabbits for the past 20 years.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's Pet Week on Sunrise and KGW has been highlighting animal stories and local animal organizations that are making a difference in the community. That includes Rabbit Advocates, a Portland area nonprofit that has been finding families for domestic rabbits for the past 20 years.

Kelsha Erickson with Rabbit Advocates said the organization rescues a lot of rabbits and there's a big need to find them homes. She said a lot of people will get pet rabbits and then release them once they don't want them anymore.

"A lot of the stories behind the rabbits we rescue is that they've been abandoned in a park or some other area and that is how you end up getting rabbit colonies," Erickson said.

She said it's difficult for domestic rabbits to survive in the wild because they are prone to parasites and predators.

Erickson adopted her pet Penny through Rabbit Advocates. She said anyone thinking about adopting a rabbit should consider some key things first. Rabbits can't be kept inside a cage — they need to be able to roam around and get exercise. Rabbits are also indoor animals, so they need to be kept inside. Erickson also said people with other pets, like cats and dogs, should consider how well they will get along with a prey animal like a rabbit.