PORTLAND, Ore. — If you're a parent of a young child, you've probably had trouble getting your baby to sleep through the night.

Infants aged 4 to 7 months old get an average of 12 to 15 hours of sleep per day, often in long periods of time. But what if your child isn't sleeping for long stretches, even after the 1-year mark?

Researchers at McGill University say you shouldn't worry. Their study of 388 babies found that many healthy babies were not sleeping 6 to 8 consecutive hours per night. For example, at 6 months, 38 percent of babies were not sleeping 6 consecutive hours and more than half were not sleeping 8 hours. Even at a year old, 43 percent of the toddlers were still not sleeping through the night.

Researchers also found no association between sleeping through the night and later mental and physical development.

The authors emphasized the total number of hours a baby sleeps probably matters more than uninterrupted sleep.