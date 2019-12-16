PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's own rock violinist Aaron Meyer is set to bring his Sounds of the Season to downtown Portland during his annual Holiday Concert Series.

The concerts will take place at the First Congregational Church in Portland's South Park Blocks.

The first performance is set for Thursday, December 19th at 7:00 p.m.

There will be two more performances on Friday and Saturday, December 20th and 21st, starting at 7:30 p.m. There's also a matinee on Saturday the 21st, at 2:00 p.m.

It's not just Aaron and his violin providing the music at these shows, either. There's also Aaron's six-piece band and horn section, plus the vocal harmonies of The Brown Sisters.

For tickets and more concert information, go to www.aaronmeyer.com.

