PORTLAND, Oregon — If you've never sharpened your kitchen knives, you don't know what you're missing out.

Once you do it, even just at home, it makes a life-changing difference in the kitchen.

It's like those infomercials where tomatoes cut swiftly and perfectly with zero pressure, celery sticks aren't stringy and your arm isn't tired from chopping because the knife glides through so easily.

Eytan Zias, owner of Portland Knife House on Southeast Belmon, was a chef for years in New York and Arizona. Then he got into the knife sharpening business. First in Phoenix where 13 years ago he opened Phoenix Knife House, and then on a visit to Portland with his wife, they loved it so much they moved here and in 2015 opened Portland Knife House.

Portland Knife House

Zias estimates he has 700 knives for sale, all lined up on a wall around the store.

"All I can say is that we have the biggest knife collection that I've ever seen or that anybody that's come in here has ever seen," Zias told us.

From $35 basics, up to $6,000 sushi knives, he has it all.

"Portland is just a great food scene. We have a lot of food tourism so we get a lot of chefs from Seattle, San Francisco and international visitors that come to check us out when they're in town."

As one of three knife sharpening businesses in the city, he is as busy as he can handle, sharpening upwards of 200 knives per day. Half his business comes from professional chefs, the other half are home cooks. Cooking school students and chefs come to buy their knife rolls and other tools for a career in cooking.

Nina Mehlhaf

How much does it cost?

In a one day turn-around, you can choose from belt sharpening for $5 per knife or for $10, hand sharpening on a stone.

How often should you sharpen knives?

Zias says for the average home cook, you could have your knives professionally sharpened twice a year. And you should absolutely do it weekly at home, yourself.

How do you sharpen your knives at home?

The best tool for the job is a ceramic honing rod, one that typically comes in a standard knife block. Zias says hold the knife just above the handle, and at a 15-degree angle against the top of the honing rod and swipe down, alternating sides.

Why should you sharpen your knives?

"It is way more respectful to your food to use a sharp knife versus a dull knife," says Zias. "If you use a dull knife, you're just destroying all that cell structure in there and then your food's not going to look as good. It's not going to taste as good and it's not going to stay as fresh."

Nina Mehlhaf

What else does Portland Knife House sharpen?

This part is fascinating (at least we thought so). Zias believes Portland Knife House might be the premier circumcision knife sharpener in the country. (Don't worry, everything is sanitized in between sharpenings.) Also, salon shears and straight razors are big business.

"We also sharpen axes, tons of pocket knives, oyster knives. The only thing we completely reject are swords."

Strangest fact?

"The weirdest thing is that there are so many left-handed people in Portland that it is scary. So in our classes, usually half the people are left-handed. We have five or six people coming in everyday for left-handed knives. Most knives are ambidextrous but some of the handles are right or left hand specific. And some of the grinds are right or left-hand specific."

