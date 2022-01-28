Portland Dumpling Week: Jan. 30-Feb. 5

More than 30 restaurants in Portland are putting their own spin on the dumpling dish. Here are the local spots to check out.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dumpling Week is back in Portland for the eighth consecutive year. Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, head to one of over 30 participating restaurants in the city to try their spin on the dumpling dish. Try traditional Chinese recipes or experience fusion recipes that give dumplings a new flavor.

Below are a few spots where you can find this delicious Chinese dish, including a few restaurants who gave the recipe their own twist.

KGW Sunrise will be highlighting local businesses throughout Dumpling Week. Check back to watch special segments featuring some of those businesses.

YaYa

YaYa, a Cantonese style barbeque restaurant, has a Dumpling Week special: five dumplings for $11. In celebration of the week and Chinese New Year, they’re serving a special duck and shiitake dumpling. On Feb. 5, you will also receive a free noodle dish with the purchase of a main dish.

On Feb. 4, YaYa will host a special dance performance from White Lotus Dragon and Lion Dance. They will perform outside the restaurant at 4 p.m. and will bring the art of dragon dance right here to Portland.

Danwei Canting

Head over to Danwei Canting to check out the Cattail Creek lamb, garlic, ginger, scallions and cumin dumplings. They are hand folded, steamed and then seared until crispy and are served with Chinese black vinegar and chili sauce.

Danwei Canting address: 808 SE Stark Street

Grassa

Check out Grassa’s Italian take on the dish with their Chicken Parm Dumplings with spicy marinara and fresh basil. Who knew ravioli could be a type of dumpling?

Ecliptic Brewing Moon Room

Come for the beer, but stay for the dumplings! Ecliptic Brewing is serving up pork and squid ink dumplings made with lemongrass curry, pulled pork collar, sesame seeds and scallions. They're served with a pickled salad of green papaya, radish, seaweed, cucumber and Fresno chili.

¿Por qué no? Taqueria

If you're looking to try a new flavor, head to ¿Por qué no? Taqueria. They’re putting a Mexican spin on dumplings this year with their crispy masa empanada filled with spicy chorizo, black beans, melty queso Oaxaca and roasted Anaheim peppers. They're served with a spicy serrano and poblano salsa and a roasted garlic, habanero and lime crema. They're garnished with cilantro and pickled onions. Yum!