PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Burnaby, Canada are warning parents of buying fake guns for their kids at Christmas this year.

They say two recent incidents involving what turned out to be fake guns led to a large police response, according to Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh.

“I want the public to know calls involving firearms will result in a considerable police response,” Burleigh said in a news release. “It can be a BB gun or a replica, our police officers will treat them as real until they can prove they’re not.”

One case involved a replica gun, and another involved a BB gun. Police say they often can't tell the difference between a real or fake gun when they first respond to a scene, and things can escalate quickly.