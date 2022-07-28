Oregon Brewers Festival returns for first time since pandemic

The festival runs Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30. With the heat wave, large tents and mist machines will be set up to help people stay cool.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival is back for its 33rd year in downtown Portland. It's the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.

People can try more than 40 different beers and ciders from over 40 Oregon brewers throughout the festival, which runs from noon to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, July 30 at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

With high temperatures in Portland expected to hit near 100 degrees through Saturday, large tents and mist machines will be set up to help people keep cool and stay out of the sun.

Of the beers featured, 80% of them are either exclusive to the festival or will be making a debut there. Beer styles on tap include Belgians, goses, hazy IPAs, pilsners, saisons, pale ales, sours and fruit beers.

"This is always a watershed event every year for the best in Oregon craft beer," said Tim Hohl, the founder of Coin Toss Brewery. "We're blessed in this part of the region to have so many wonderful breweries."

This year, two Oregon ciders are joining the lineup: Portland Cider Company and Reverend Nat's Hard Cider.

It's free to enter the festival grounds. People who want to taste the beer and cider must buy a $10 souvenir mug and beer tickets, which cost $2 each. Minors are welcome with a parent, but pets are not allowed. More information about the festival is available online.

The Oregon Brewers Festival has been running for 33 years. It's one of the longest-running craft beer festivals in the U.S., according to organizers.

The 33rd Oregon Brewers Festival begins today at noon! Come on down, enjoy the river breeze, shady trees an tents, and free rain--along with 43 taps of incredible Oregon beer & cider. Runs thru Saturday, July 30. See you there! #OBF22 pic.twitter.com/3hLg0gLgnI — Oregon Brewers Festival (@oregonbrewfest) July 28, 2022