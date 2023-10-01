'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' comes to Portland

The show goes until Sunday, January 15 at the Keller Auditorium. 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' has won 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Keller Auditorium in Southwest Portland is featuring the award-winning show, 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' in January. KGW had a chance to catch up with a few of the cast members and also got a peek at the production.

The performance is spectacular with the cast belting out mashups of popular songs played by the live orchestra, all while dancing on stage decked out in amazing costumes.

David Harris plays the Duke, the so-called villain of the piece. He said love is what Moulin Rouge is all about. The cast has been on the road since last year and he said each crowd around the country has its own feel.



"They get a bit rowdy sometimes. Audiences we've had here are very respectful," Harris said.

"I'm excited to get to know Portland better,” added Libby Lloyd, who plays the character of Nini. "She's fiery. She's feisty. She's bold," Lloyd said of her character.



Nini is friends with the main character, Satine, and has some special performances with Gabe Martinez, who plays Santiago.



"It's the best role I've ever played. It's the best show I've ever done," Martinez said.



"You feel it and it's all encompassing. The music's loud and the lights are bright. I love it," Lloyd said.



They said there's likely something for everyone at the Moulin Rouge.



"You're going to hear 50 songs you love. You're going to sing along. You're going to laugh. You're going to cry. It's sexy. It's glitzy. It’s a great date night. It's the best night out for your money. Come see the show. You won't be disappointed," Martinez said.