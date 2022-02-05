Here are 6 fun events and gift ideas for Mother's Day

Cheer on the Kentucky Derby with mom in wine country, get her a spa certificate with the best view in town, enjoy live music or a free cocktail tasting flight.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mother's Day is Sunday, May 8 and if you're looking for ways to celebrate, here's an evolving round-up of events or some gift ideas to show mom how special she is.

Kentucky Derby Party at Abbey Road Farm

How about getting all gussied up with mom the day before Mother's Day?! The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday and Abbey Road Farm in Carlton's beautiful wine country will have their big annual party. Enjoy southern style barbecue, mint juleps, wine, photo booths, horseshoes and lawn games as you watch the big race. Find a hat and your best southern wear. This party is $150 per ticket from 1-5 p.m. Saturday.

Live music at Mercato Grove in Lake Oswego

Head to Lake Oswego's Mercato Grove on Mother's Day for Sundae Jams, outside of ice cream, donut and sweets shop fills. The restaurant and shopping zone at Boones Ferry Road and Kruse Way does live music now every Sunday from 4-6 p.m. This weekend it's a jazz-and-swing group called Django's Book Club outdoors on the patio. There will be tequila tasting with specials at all six restaurants and plenty of outdoor seating. All ages are welcome.

Free cocktail flight at Straightaway

All moms are being treated to a complimentary cocktail tasting flight plus a snack pairing at the Straightaway Tasting Room on Hawthorne Boulevard in southeast Portland on May 8 from 12-5 p.m. Straightaway makes craft cocktails already pre-mixed so all you need is ice. Choose from Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned, Paloma, Spicy Margarita, Negroni and Rum Swizzle, among others. Guests can call 971-255-1627 for reservations. Walk-ins are also welcome. Kids are welcome to tag along or mom can stop by with a pal or two.

Knot Springs gift certificate

How about a gift certificate to one of Portland's most beautiful, unique and zen-like spas with a view that can't be beat? Knot Springs is a social and wellness club inside the Yard apartment building at the east end of the Burnside Bridge. They have facials, massages, scrubs and cupping appointments that come with an hour-long visit to the soaking pools, steam room and sauna.

Bons Amis Chocolate & Wine Tasting Room

Spoil mom with a day of wine and chocolate at the new tasting room inside Woodblock Chocolate at Northeast 17th Avenue and Broadway in Portland's Irvington neighborhood. Bons Amis means Good Friends in French and those "good friends" are Woodblock and Brooks Wine. This weekend is the grand opening. Riesling and bubbles get paired with all kinds of savory foods hinted with chocolate. You can try them in guided flights, or just pop a whole bottle to enjoy while you watch the working chocolate factory in all its glory through the window. Another gift idea: sign mom up for their monthly subscription of wine and chocolate. For $50 per month and pick-up only at Bons Amis, they will receive a different bottle of Brooks wine, expertly paired with Woodblock chocolate.

Mother's Day Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Meal To-Go

Piccone's Corner on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 34th Avenue is putting together a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Box to guide your family's Mother's Day at home. Choose from breakfast (eggs benedict), lunch (charcuterie) or dinner (classic spaghetti and meatballs). All come with a bottle of Prosecco or Italian red wine and a Piccone's gift card for parents to use on a future solo date. Each box is $80 and are available for order via phone at 503-265-8263.