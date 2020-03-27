PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the end of March and usually that means March Madness basketball. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual NCAA tournament has been canceled. Gone are the busted brackets, buzzer beaters, and Cinderella stories, but don't worry we have you covered.
We decided to throw a tournament of our own, one that can be safely enjoyed while social distancing from the comfort of your home — 16 of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters going head-to-head — it's March Movie Madness.
The KGW selection committee (Drew Carney and a few others on the Sunrise show) carefully selected and seeded 16 movies. Each morning until April 3rd you can visit KGW.com/vote to choose your favorite movie from the day's matchup.
THE FIELD:
(1) THE GODFATHER, 1972
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola
Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton
IMDB score: 9.2/10
(2) STAR WARS, 1977
Directed By: George Lucas
Starring: Mark Hammel, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
IMDB score: 8.6/10
(3) THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, 1994
Directed By: Frank Darabont
Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton
IMDB score: 9.3/10
(4) THE WIZARD OF OZ, 1939
Directed By: Victor Fleming
Starring: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger
IMDB score: 8.0/10
(5) SCHINDLER'S LIST, 1993
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes
IMDB score: 8.9/10
(6) THE LORD OF THE RINGS (TRILOGY), 2001-2003
Directed By: Peter Jackson
Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen
IMDB score: 8.8/10, 8.7/10, 8.9/10 sequentially
(7) E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, 1982
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote
IMDB score: 7.8/10
(8) JAWS, 1975
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss
IMDB score: 8.0/10
(9) TITANIC, 1997
Directed By: James Cameron
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane
IMDB score: 7.8/10
(10) FORREST GUMP, 1994
Directed By: Robert Zemeckis
Starring: Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright
IMDB score: 8.8/10
(11) THE DARK KNIGHT, 2008
Directed By: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart
IMDB score: 9.0/10
(12) AVATAR, 2009
Directed By: James Cameron
Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver
IMDB score: 7.8/10
(13) ROCKY, 1976
Directed By: John Avildsen
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young
IMDB Score: 8.1/10
(14) THE AVENGERS, 2012
Directed By: Joss Whedon
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
IMDB Score: 8.0/10
(15) RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, 1981
Directed By: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
IMDB Score: 8.4/10
(16) PULP FICTION, 1994
Directed By: Quentin Tarantino
Starring: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman
IMDB Score: 8.9/10
Here are the matchups and results from this week's Sweet 16:
THE MATCHUPS: SWEET 16
(1) THE GODFATHER VS. (16) PULP FICTION
Drew's Pick: The Godfather
Winner: The Godfather
How you voted:
The Godfather - 63%
Pulp Fiction - 37%
(8) JAWS VS. (9) TITANIC
Drew's Pick: Jaws
Winner: Jaws
How you voted:
Jaws - 54%
Titanic - 46%
(5) SCHINDLER'S LIST VS. (12) AVATAR
Drew's Pick: Schindler's List
Winner: Schindler's List
How you voted:
Schindler's List - 64%
Avatar - 36%
(4) THE WIZARD OF OZ VS. (13) ROCKY
Drew's Pick: Rocky
Winner: The Wizard of Oz
How you voted:
The Wizard of Oz - 70%
Rocky - 30%
(2) STAR WARS VS. (15) RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
Drew's Pick: Raiders of the Lost Ark
Winner: Raiders of the Lost Ark
How you voted:
Raiders of the Lost Ark - 61%
Star Wars - 39%
(7) E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL VS. (10) FORREST GUMP
Drew's Pick: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Winner: Forrest Gump
How you voted:
Forrest Gump - 65%
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial - 35%
(6) LORD OF THE RINGS VS. (11) THE DARK KNIGHT
Drew's Pick: Lord of the Rings
Winner: Lord of the Rings
How you voted:
Lord of the Rings - 73%
The Dark Knight - 27%
(3) THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION VS. (14) THE AVENGERS
Drew's Pick: The Shawshank Redemption
Winner: The Shawshank Redemption
How you voted:
The Shawshank Redemption - 77%
The Avengers: 23%