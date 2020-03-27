PORTLAND, Ore. — It's the end of March and usually that means March Madness basketball. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual NCAA tournament has been canceled. Gone are the busted brackets, buzzer beaters, and Cinderella stories, but don't worry we have you covered.

We decided to throw a tournament of our own, one that can be safely enjoyed while social distancing from the comfort of your home — 16 of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters going head-to-head — it's March Movie Madness.

The KGW selection committee (Drew Carney and a few others on the Sunrise show) carefully selected and seeded 16 movies. Each morning until April 3rd you can visit KGW.com/vote to choose your favorite movie from the day's matchup.

THE FIELD:

(1) THE GODFATHER, 1972

© 1972 Paramount Pictures

Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola

Starring: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton

IMDB score: 9.2/10

(2) STAR WARS, 1977

© Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

Directed By: George Lucas

Starring: Mark Hammel, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher

IMDB score: 8.6/10

(3) THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, 1994

© 1994 Castle Rock Entertainment

Directed By: Frank Darabont

Starring: Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton

IMDB score: 9.3/10

(4) THE WIZARD OF OZ, 1939

© 1939 Warner Home Video

Directed By: Victor Fleming

Starring: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger

IMDB score: 8.0/10

(5) SCHINDLER'S LIST, 1993

Universal Pictures - © 1993

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes

IMDB score: 8.9/10

(6) THE LORD OF THE RINGS (TRILOGY), 2001-2003

© 2001 - New Line Productions, Inc.

Directed By: Peter Jackson

Starring: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

IMDB score: 8.8/10, 8.7/10, 8.9/10 sequentially

(7) E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, 1982

© 1982 Universal

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote

IMDB score: 7.8/10

(8) JAWS, 1975

Zanuck/Brown Productions, Universal Pictures

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss

IMDB score: 8.0/10

(9) TITANIC, 1997

© 1997 - Paramount Pictures

Directed By: James Cameron

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane

IMDB score: 7.8/10

(10) FORREST GUMP, 1994

Paramount Pictures

Directed By: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright

IMDB score: 8.8/10

(11) THE DARK KNIGHT, 2008

TM &DC Comics.2008 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Directed By: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart

IMDB score: 9.0/10

(12) AVATAR, 2009

Courtesy of WETA - © 2007 Twentieth Century Fox

Directed By: James Cameron

Starring: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver

IMDB score: 7.8/10

(13) ROCKY, 1976

Chartoff-Winkler Productions

Directed By: John Avildsen

Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young

IMDB Score: 8.1/10

(14) THE AVENGERS, 2012

Marvel Studios

Directed By: Joss Whedon

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo

IMDB Score: 8.0/10

(15) RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, 1981

Paramount Pictures

Directed By: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

IMDB Score: 8.4/10

(16) PULP FICTION, 1994

Miramax

Directed By: Quentin Tarantino

Starring: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman

IMDB Score: 8.9/10

Here are the matchups and results from this week's Sweet 16:

THE MATCHUPS: SWEET 16

KGW Staff

(1) THE GODFATHER VS. (16) PULP FICTION

Drew's Pick: The Godfather

Winner: The Godfather

How you voted:

The Godfather - 63%

Pulp Fiction - 37%

(8) JAWS VS. (9) TITANIC

Drew's Pick: Jaws

Winner: Jaws

How you voted:

Jaws - 54%

Titanic - 46%

(5) SCHINDLER'S LIST VS. (12) AVATAR

Drew's Pick: Schindler's List

Winner: Schindler's List

How you voted:

Schindler's List - 64%

Avatar - 36%

(4) THE WIZARD OF OZ VS. (13) ROCKY

Drew's Pick: Rocky

Winner: The Wizard of Oz

How you voted:

The Wizard of Oz - 70%

Rocky - 30%

(2) STAR WARS VS. (15) RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Drew's Pick: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Winner: Raiders of the Lost Ark

How you voted:

Raiders of the Lost Ark - 61%

Star Wars - 39%

(7) E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL VS. (10) FORREST GUMP

Drew's Pick: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Winner: Forrest Gump

How you voted:

Forrest Gump - 65%

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial - 35%

(6) LORD OF THE RINGS VS. (11) THE DARK KNIGHT

Drew's Pick: Lord of the Rings

Winner: Lord of the Rings

How you voted:

Lord of the Rings - 73%

The Dark Knight - 27%

(3) THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION VS. (14) THE AVENGERS

Drew's Pick: The Shawshank Redemption

Winner: The Shawshank Redemption

How you voted:

The Shawshank Redemption - 77%

The Avengers: 23%