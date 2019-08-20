CANBY, Ore. — Swan Island Dahlias hosts its annual Dahlia Festival near Canby Saturday, Aug. 24th through Monday, Aug. 26th and again next Saturday, Aug. 31st through Monday, Sept. 2nd (Labor Day Weekend).

The dahlia fields are open from 8 a.m. am to 6 p.m. all six days of the Festival. The indoor display area is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The two-weekend event includes daily floral arranging demonstrations, dahlia culture discussions and dahlia tuber dividing demonstrations.

You can also take a stroll through the family-owned and operated farm's almost 40 acres of dahlia fields.

The name of the farm and where it's actually located can cause some confusion.

It was originally located in Portland, with some buildings on Swan Island. In the 1950's twenty acres of farmland was purchased in Canby, and the business was relocated to its present site.

The Gitts family purchased Swan Island Dahlias in 1963 and have owned and operated the farm since.

