Beaverton is home to Oregon's only dedicated curling rink

The Evergreen Curling Club operates its very own curling rink in Beaverton, which officially opened in January 2013. The KGW Sunrise team stopped by for a lesson.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — With the curling competition underway at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the KGW Sunrise team got a crash course on the sport at Oregon's only curling club.

The Evergreen Curling Club was established 20 years ago at Mountain View Ice Arena in Vancouver with a small number of people and an even smaller amount of available ice time.

Today, the club operates its very own curling rink in Beaverton. It officially opened in January 2013 and it remains the only dedicated curling facility in the state. The only other one in the Pacific Northwest is in Seattle.

For beginners, Evergreen Curling Club offers two-hour lessons on how to throw the stone, also called the rock, and how to sweep. From there, you can take a Curling 101 class where you can learn some of the strategies involved in the game.

After you get your curling legs under you, consider joining a team and competing on league nights. Right now, the club is riding the wave of the Olympic Games in Beijing with league play available every day of the week.

Visit the Evergreen Curling Club's website for more information about the schedule of events, including lessons and league times.