KGW Sunrise Superstars Contest

Enter now for a chance to perform on KGW News at Sunrise.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you have a superstar talent? Maybe you sing, dance, perform magic, or juggle. Starting Wednesday, June 8 through Tuesday, August 16, submit a video of your performance for a chance to appear on KGW News at Sunrise.

Email your performance video to mykgw@kgw.com and then fill out this qualifying form: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6. You must be a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter. If you are under 18, you must have permission from your legal guardian.

Every week our producers will select two contestants to face off in a head-to-head competition. On Tuesday of each week, the KGW News at Sunrise audience can vote for their favorite. The winner of the head-to-head competition will be announced on Wednesday of each week. All entries not selected for that week’s head-to-head will be rolled over to the next week. The audience will vote for a monthly finalist on the last Tuesday of each month. Monthly finalists will compete the last week in August for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

Entries must be submitted by Monday at 1:30 a.m. each week. Entries must be all original content. If music is used as part of the performance, contestants must own the composition, or the music performed must be a part of public domain. Videos should be :45-:90 seconds or less.

See official contest rules: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6/rules