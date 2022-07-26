x
Sunrise

KGW Sunrise Superstars: Vote for the July finalist

Matthew Thomas and Robert Jordan, Jr. have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Sunrise Superstars talent contest is underway and voters will decide who will be crowned the July superstar.

The two finalists for the month are artist Matthew Thomas and singer Robert Jordan, Jr. They have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

Thomas is from Salem and created an art piece called Calik, which is a portrait of one of his friends.

Jones, from Vancouver, advanced through the competition last week with his original song, "Just Not Ready Yet."

VOTE: Matthew Thomas vs. Robert Jordan, Jr.

Each Tuesday through August 16, two talented KGW Sunrise viewers will be selected for the competition and you can vote for who you'd most like to see make it all the way to the final round.

How to submit a video

Email your performance video to mykgw@kgw.com and then fill out this qualifying form: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6. You must be a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter. If you are under 18, you must have permission from your legal guardian.

Entries must be submitted by Monday at 1:30 a.m. each week. Entries must be all original content. If music is used as part of the performance, contestants must own the composition, or the music performed must be a part of public domain. Videos should be 45 to 90 seconds or less.

See official contest rules: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6/rules

