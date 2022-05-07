Vote for your favorite KGW Sunrise Superstar for week 1 of July

Artist Matthew Thomas and musician Ayden have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The KGW Sunrise Superstars competition is underway and the poll for week one of July is open. The contestants this week are artist Matthew Thomas and musician Ayden. They have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

Thomas, who lives in Salem, drew a portrait titled 'Calik.' Ayden, who is 16 years old, has been playing the piano for three years. You can watch the contestants show off their talents in the video player above.

Click on the Twitter poll below to vote for your favorite performance of the week. The poll will remain open all day Tuesday and the winner will be announced Wednesady on KGW News at Sunrise.

Week 1 of our July Sunrise Superstars competition is on! This week we have two very different talents, vote below for your favorite! — KGW Sunrise (@KGWSunrise) July 5, 2022

Each Tuesday through August 16, two talented KGW Sunrise viewers will be selected for the competition and you can vote for who you'd most like to see make it all the way to the final round.

How to submit a video

Email your performance video to mykgw@kgw.com and then fill out this qualifying form: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6. You must be a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter. If you are under 18, you must have permission from your legal guardian.

Entries must be submitted by Monday at 1:30 a.m. each week. Entries must be all original content. If music is used as part of the performance, contestants must own the composition, or the music performed must be a part of public domain. Videos should be 45 to 90 seconds or less.