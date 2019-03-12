PORTLAND, Oregon — The teenage me is having a moment. This KGW Carpool with KGON radio host Iris Harrison is throwing me back.

That's the station I listened to growing up. It wasn't classic rock then, just rock. I thought the deejays were the coolest -- Marty Party, The Big B.A., Mike Turner.

But Iris was the goddess of the group as far as I was concerned. She has a great voice and does great interviews, and after 42 years on the air in Portland, she's retiring.

Iris was 22 when she started at KGON and she's met many a rock legend: Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, The Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, just to name a few.

Photos: KGON DJ Iris Harrison hanging out with rock royalty Iris Harrison (center) with Billy Idol. Iris Harrison and Robert Plant. Iris Harrison and Steven Tyler. Iris Harrison with Bill Wyman. Iris Harrison with Chrissie Hynde. The 1990s Iris Harrison. The 1980s Iris Harrison. The high school Iris Harrison Iris Harrison with Mike Turner. Iris Harrison with Tommy Thayer. Iris Harrison at Abbey Road Studios. This is how Iris Harrison rolls. Iris Harrison marries fellow deejay Marty Party. Iris Harrison with Kiefer Sutherland. Iris Harrison on the cover of 'This Week' newspaper. Iris Harrison (front) at the Starlight Parade.

I asked her if the wild boys of rock 'n roll constantly hit on the new radio girl, and she said they did not.

Iris knows her stuff and always has. From the jump, she was on a mission.

"I didn't want to be The Beatles' girlfriend," she explained. "I wanted to be their peer. I wanted to interview them. I didn't want to be the girlfriend or the one that tagged along. I wanted to be right there with them in the business. That was my dream."

Watch: Full KGW Carpool with Iris Harrison

So what will Iris do when she retires? For one, she'll be hanging out with the "girl gang"--a.k.a her three granddaughters. She says she wants to be there as they grow up. She's also married to the aforementioned Marty Party.

"I want to be with my husband more. I want to go on road trips. I want to go to Yellowstone. I want to go to Italy. There's just so many things on my to-do list. Plus, I can still stay involved with the station to a certain degree. There's a lot of interviews that I have tucked away and so we're gonna release them as podcasts."

Yessssssss! Can't wait to listen.

Stay tuned KGON fans. There's more Iris Harrison to come, starting right now with this KGW Carpool.

She has great stories -- both professional and personal -- and great photos from her early days. So I invite you to sit back and enjoy it all. It's quite the ride.

