'They're addicted to pickleball': Metro area's largest indoor facility opens in Clackamas

RECS has 9 indoor, cushioned rubber courts and 30 foot high ceilings. Some are driving an hour to come play here, and they haven't even advertised it yet.

CLACKAMAS, Oregon — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America. It's the combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton, played with a paddle and a hard Wiffle-style ball on what's a little smaller than a tennis court.

The metro area's biggest indoor pickleball facility, RECS, has quietly opened in Clackamas. "It is just a rocket ship trajectory. People keep playing the game. A lot of people discovered it in the pandemic and people are hungry for a social sporting experience," said Kevin Richards, owner of RECS which stands for "recreate, exercise, compete, socialize."

SE 82nd Drive, at the quadrant where I-205 and Highway 212 meet in Clackamas, has become a pickleball mecca, even without advertising yet. Some players are driving over an hour to play there and the grand opening is still two weeks away.

The former indoor soccer facility was transformed into nine cushioned, rubber courts by Richards, a former marketing manager, who has had this childlike dream of a career-switch for years.

"You hear over and over and over again people say that they're addicted to pickleball. It's a lower barrier to entry than tennis. You don't have to be as technically proficient to play pickleball," Richards said. "It is different than tennis though. It's easy to learn, you just keep getting better and you just want to keep playing."

Other funky, hybrid games will also be played here like soccer tennis, which is just what it sounds like: kicking a ball volleyball style, but on a tennis court. Spikeball, which has gained fame as a beach or backyard game. Other games include something called teqball which looks like a curved ping pong table that you kick a soccer ball over and footpool, kicking soccer balls as if they're on a pool table.

"We want you to put your screens down, and come play games together," Richards said. "It's strictly to recreate and have fun."

Pickleball is the flagship sport though. Three dads invented the game on Bainbridge Island in the 1960s. Lawmakers just voted it in last week as Washington's official state sport.

Tracie Dejager, who grew up in Lake Oswego and played all kinds of sports, is a pro level, sponsored pickleball player and teaches lessons and plays at RECS. "It's a very friendly, interactive sport. 80-year-olds, myself, and then one of the top pros in the world is 15, so the age range is awesome," said Dejager.

Pickleball is on track to become an Olympic sport. Before it can make a bid in the next 6-10 years, the sport needs competitive players in at least 75 other countries. So far, the International Pickleball Federation has 70 member nations. Most joined in the last three years.

According to USA Pickleball, the sport's official governing body, most core players who play more than eight times per year are over the age of 65. The fastest growing age group for pickleball is 55 and under.

Ron Mathes turns 80 soon. "If your knees are good, and you got some mobility, come out and try it, there's people who are older than me who play," Mathes told us in between matches.

His wife of 60 years passed away last February. He found the sport on vacation with her, and has thrown himself into it ever since. "It filled a void. It keeps me going, and hopefully keeps me going for another 5-6 years," he said.

RECS' official grand opening is March 25 with leagues, memberships and tournaments. If this model works out, Richards hopes to open several more locations.