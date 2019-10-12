PORTLAND, Ore. — So many of us know someone struggling with disease. This year, I had my first brush with potential disease and it scared me.

This week at KGW we're talking nutrition in a series we're calling "Journey to Wellness." It'll include nutrition related stories and on Thursday at 11 a.m. KGW will host a live discussion with a nutritionist that will be live streamed on our social pages.

This morning, I woke up nervous. I don't often talk about my personal life on the air, but on this issue I'm making an exception. Prediabetes affects so many of us, and more people need to start paying attention to it.

How it all started

Earlier this year, I was diagnosed as prediabetic at 33-years-old. Basically, what that means is the sugar level in my blood is high, but not high enough to be considered full blown diabetes.

Here’s the thing, I didn’t have any symptoms. I just went in for my annual checkup and got my blood tested.



The diagnosis really hit me like a ton of bricks because I didn't eat any worse than my friends or coworkers and I'm relatively active. This is my first brush with potential disease as an adult.



Since the diagnosis, I’ve told close friends and coworkers. Nearly all of them couldn’t believe I’m prediabetic. There’s a misconception out there that a person has to be bigger or obese to get diabetes.

The data

The truth is, the CDC says 1-in-3 adults in the U.S. has prediabetes. Ninety percent of them don't even know it.

Here’s the kicker, if you don't do anything about it, prediabetes can develop into type 2 diabetes in just a handful of years. Once diagnosed with diabetes, the risk for things like heart attack, stroke, blindness, and even loss of limbs, goes up.



After doing a little research, I knew I had to make a change. I was honestly freaked out. I'm relatively young to get diagnosed with prediabetes.

The good news is that it is reversible.

You just have to make changes and stick with them.



I've pretty much cut sugar out of my diet except for some fruit.

I work out more. I’m also trying to be more cognizant of what I put in my body and the hidden sugars in many foods. I’m not perfect. I slip up like everyone else. But with so many resources at my finger tips, I’m sure I can, and I’m trying to pass on the information I learn to help others live their best lives.

This week on KGW's Journey to Wellness



Coming up on Wednesday, we’re telling you about foods you may think are healthy, but really aren't.



Then on Thursday, we’ll give you better alternatives to those sugar-packed foods.

Later that morning at 11am, we’ll have a nutritionist on hand to chat with you live answering your questions. You’ll be able to find that livestream on our Facebook page.

You can also leave questions on my Facebook page or KGW’s social pages.