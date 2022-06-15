KGW Sunrise Superstars: Winner of week 1 announced

Do you or someone you know have a special talent? You can submit a video for the chance to perform live on KGW News at Sunrise!

PORTLAND, Ore. — The band The Outlets has been named the winner of week one of KGW's Sunrise Superstars talent contest! They submitted a video performance of their original song, called 'Windows.'

Each Tuesday through August 16, you can vote for your favorite contestant for a chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise. More information about the contest and how to submit a video is included at the bottom of this article.

The Outlets is based in Southeast Portland. The band is made up of 15-year-old bass player Elias, 14-year-old drummer Avi and 14 year-old guitarist Eli. They have been playing together at the School of Rock Portland.

How to submit a video

Email your performance video to mykgw@kgw.com and then fill out this qualifying form: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6. You must be a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter. If you are under 18, you must have permission from your legal guardian.

Entries must be submitted by Monday at 1:30 a.m. each week. Entries must be all original content. If music is used as part of the performance, contestants must own the composition, or the music performed must be a part of public domain. Videos should be 45-90 seconds or less.