Vote for your favorite contestant | KGW Sunrise Superstars, week two

Contestants Catherine Wheat and 'LED Ninja' have the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first round of voting is underway for KGW's Sunrise Superstars talent contest! The contestants are facing off for the chance to compete for the grand finale prize of performing on KGW News at Sunrise.

The contestants this week are 32-year-old hula hoop performer Catherine Wheat and light performer 'LED Ninja.' Wheat is a mother of two from Bend, Oregon. She started hula hooping during the pandemic. 'LED Ninja' is on YouTube and TikTok and he has been lighting up all areas of Portland with his performances. Both contestants are featured in the video player above.

Click on the Twitter poll below to vote for your favorite performance of the week. The poll will remain open all day Tuesday and the winner will be announced Wednesday on KGW News at Sunrise.

It's Week 2 of Sunrise Superstars!



Vote for your favorite talent to move on to next week's challenge: — KGW Sunrise (@KGWSunrise) June 21, 2022

Each Tuesday through August 16, two talented KGW Sunrise viewers will be selected for the competition and you can vote for who you'd most like to see make it all the way to the final round.

How to submit a video

Email your performance video to mykgw@kgw.com and then fill out this qualifying form: https://woobox.com/d5hjr6. You must be a legal resident of Oregon or Washington to enter. If you are under 18, you must have permission from your legal guardian.

Entries must be submitted by Monday at 1:30 a.m. each week. Entries must be all original content. If music is used as part of the performance, contestants must own the composition, or the music performed must be a part of public domain. Videos should be 45 to 90 seconds or less.