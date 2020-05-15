Gigantic Brewing's transformation amid pandemic keeps beer business afloat

The Southeast Portland brewery is "driving around like the local milkman" to make home beer deliveries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Like so many other small businesses in Oregon, Gigantic Brewing knew they were facing a gigantic hurdle when the statewide stay-home order was issued two months ago.

"As soon as bars and restaurants got shut down, we lost 70% of our market," said Gigantic's master brewer and co-owner Van Havig.

Then, literally within a couple of days, Havig and fellow owner Ben Love basically started an entirely new business: next-day, home and office beer delivery.

Havig joined Brenda Braxton and Drew Carney Friday morning on Sunrise Extra to talk discuss how he's keeping the business going during these difficult times. Beer delivery has been the key.

"We're driving around like the local milkman," Havig said while laughing. "Delivering beer to people's doors and picking up bottles."

Gigantic isn't the only brewery in Portland providing this service, but their delivery is especially beer-drinker friendly because it's free within most Portland-area ZIP codes.

There are a few restrictions, including:

Minimum order is $48 worth of single bottles or one case

Someone 21+ with ID must accept the order in person

Maximum of 3 cases per day per address/individual

Gigantic's delivery service is available for ZIP codes: 97201, 97202, 97204, 97205, 97206, 97209, 97210, 97211, 97212, 97213, 97214, 97215, 97216, 97217, 97218, 97219, 97220, 97222, 97232, 97239, 97266, 97267, 97015, 97086.

More information is available on their website.