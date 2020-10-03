PORTLAND, Ore. — Man, oh, man. I've had so many viewers tell me they can't even look at their 401K lately with the stock market down big.

I get it. Me, too, but now's not the time to make an emotional decision with your money. So, what should you do instead? And how long should you wait before making a move? Petty gives us his take and some perspective on how the heck we got here. (Spoiler alert: it's not 100% because of coronavirus!)

Here's our full conversation-- and answers to your questions-- during our live streaming show Sunrise Extra.

FACTS NOT FEAR: Get the latest updates on the coronavirus

________________________________________________________

Nina Mehlhaf:

Hey guys, welcome to Sunrise Extra. We are doing a special Q and A today, live with Brent Petty, president of Northwest Capital Management. He is the financial guru that was so kind enough to come in early. You're always up early, I guess, because you're watching the market.

Brent Petty:

Up early, right.

Nina Mehlhaf:

Good things, at least right now at 7:01, uh, the market is up. Thank you so much for coming. You're answering people's questions. If you guys have questions about your retirement, um, investing, stuff like that, text them to us. 503-226-5111. We're also always monitoring YouTube, twitter, and Facebook, um, to see your questions there.

Drew Carney:

We are basically offering free financial advice this morning-

Nina Mehlhaf:

Yes.

Drew Carney:

For goodness sake's, so get on board.

Brenda Braxton:

(laughs)

Nina Mehlhaf:

Take us up on it.

Drew Carney:

And hit up with some, uh, hit us up with some questions for Brent.

Brenda Braxton:

So, we saw the dow go up. Um, right now I'm looking at my phone, it's up, like, almost three percent. Um, first of all, comment on what you saw this morning, after this big drop yesterday, and then, is that the bottom, or is it gonna go lower at some point?

Brent Petty:

Uh, good question. I think today's bounce is a- a- a welcome relief in the market, after the last couple of days.

Brenda Braxton:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

Uh, I think that's predicated on some rumblings that we might get some type of economic stimulus package to help, uh, on the payroll tax front, and so I think the market is, uh, embracing that. I- my understanding as I'm reading the headlines, is that's still in the works. There's nothing imminent, so a lot of things can get derailed there, but I think the market is, uh, is taking that as a breath of fresh air. And a little bit more technical behind the scenes, there are people who bet that the market will go down. It's called shorting the market-

Brenda Braxton:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

And when you get some positive news like that, they will have to reverse that trade, and actually step in and buy to take their short positions off. And that boosts the market as well. I think there's a little bit of that going on today.

Drew Carney:

We also have the numbers on the big board behind you there, Brenda, we're keeping an eye on this morning. Uh, we'll get to some viewers questions in a moment, but Rodney Hill had a question, our- our mutual friend, Rod. Uh, you may have heard this a moment ago, he was saying, you know, "I have a feeling," this is Rodney. "I have a feeling that things are gonna get- go up in about three months." And I looked at him like, what do you know?

Brenda Braxton:

(laughs)

FACTS NOT FEAR: Get the latest updates on the coronavirus

Drew Carney:

So then I looked at you, like, can you tell me- does Rod have any idea what he's talking about here?

Brent Petty:

Well, I think Rod's onto something, is that both here and abroad- especially in China where this started, there's a lot of stimulus, uh, in the market place, trying to prop up the economy. Super low interest rates, which typically means that's kind of jet fuel for stocks, that once we get on the other side of the, you know, the- if you will, the peaking of this virus, and the outbreak, that should be a good backdrop for stocks to really rally going forward. I think the 10 million dollar question is, just how bad, and how long will this virus continue to slow down the economy?

Brent Petty:

And I- I know that that can be a little bit theoretical. What does the economy mean? Really what the market is thrashing around right now is trying to what is the earnings going to be for the publicly traded, uh, companies, and the markets right now. And are they gonna be compromised for one quarter, two quarters, or three quarters, and that's the thrashing that's going on.

Brenda Braxton:

Well, can we take a peek-

Nina Mehlhaf:

This is a great question.

Brenda Braxton:

... at one of the questions here. Cause I know a lot of our viewers are, like, desperate over their 401K. They do not like to look at it. I am three to six years before retirement, should I be moving my 401K to a more stable fund? What would you say to that person?

Brent Petty:

It'd be interesting to know exactly where this person is allocated right now. But if you're 100 percent into stocks, and you're that close to retirement, yes, getting probably to a little bit more conservation profile makes sense. Uh, three to six years away from now, you've got a couple of different options. Uh, um, if you're over allocated to stocks.

Brent Petty:

You could go in today, on a positive today, and take a little bit off. That's always a good thing. And I didn't, uh, answer your question fully last time is, do I think that the bottom are- is in the market? I think we're getting closer, but I would be surprised- pleasantly surprised, but I'd be very surprised if the bottom is in-

Nina Mehlhaf:

We have not hit bottom.

Brent Petty:

Yeah, I think there's still a little bit more pain to be had before we're totally done. And so maybe today is a day when you might take a little bit off, if you've- if you've really been in panic mode. That being said, there's an- also another strategy, if you're looking at your current holdings, and you're, like, I really don't want to sell my stock positions, because they're down already 20 percent, maybe 17 to 20 percent with today's bounce. What could I do?

Brent Petty:

What you could is maybe for another six months or so, you could continue to- if you- if you're still working, you could continue to buy into the weakness in the market. But if it persists beyond that, I would take the next couple of years, and probably change your ratio of what you're putting into stocks, and maybe you do 60, 70, 100 percent into, like, a stable value fund, or something much more conservative that doesn't have the stock exposure.

Brent Petty:

And the reason you would do that, when you go into retirement, those would be the first assets you'd spend down. So usually a good rule of thumb is to have a couple of year's worth of money not bouncing around in the stock market, so it's not affecting your budget. And then letting the other po- portion, or the remaining portion of your portfolio bounce around, and hopefully go up over time.

Drew Carney:

I find this to be an interesting question, because not only-

Nina Mehlhaf:

You're gonna have to explain this question, Brent, to me. And then answer it.

Drew Carney:

Well, yeah.

Brenda Braxton:

(laughs)

Drew Carney:

Not only do I not understand the answer, I don't understand the question. Uh, is it a good time to dollar cost average back into mutual funds, or should I pick a new- or few FAANG stocks to buy?

Brent Petty:

That's a great-

Drew Carney:

Do you want to read the question again? Like someone who knows what he's talking about?

Nina Mehlhaf:

What does that question mean, Brent? (laughs)

Brent Petty:

So, I think this is someone asking, you know, should they be panicking right now, and I think that- that's the emotional response. And I think that, uh, again, some of the best investment opportunities- at least over my career, have come when you're really nervous. Some of the worst is when you're just absolutely sure the market can do nothing but up, and it- and it goes against you. That's just kind of the- how the- the market works conversely. But I think that they were-

Drew Carney:

It's up there in the corner, if you still want to take a look at it.

Brent Petty:

Yeah.

Drew Carney:

Is it a good time to dollar cost- I don't real- what does that mean, dollar cost?

Brent Petty:

So dollar cost average is what every- each and every one of us is doing.

Brenda Braxton:

It's what you do. (laughs)

Drew Carney:

Oh, is that right?

Brent Petty:

In- in our 401K, let's say you're- let's say you're putting $200 a paycheck into your 401K, what goes in at that point in time, and if the- if the stock market's up, you buy less. If the stock market's down, your $200 buys more shares. And dollar cost averaging is just taking some of these peaks and valleys out, 'cause you're buying more when the stock hits do- the stock market's down, and less when the stock market's up.

Brent Petty:

So, to answer this person's question, I think this is a great time- especially if you don't have retirement right around the corner, absolutely be dollar cost averaging. I know that there are different in- investment advisors around town that specialize in individual stocks. Our shop focuses on mutual funds, and asset allocations, so we would- we would be advocating to buy in to, uh, diversified mutual funds, so that you don't miss when the market rallies.

Brent Petty:

Now, I'm sure that there will be some individual names that have been beaten down, and if you're fortunate enough to be able to identify that, and you're comfortable doing the research, I think some of those names, and- and the thing stocks are- the Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet, Google type of a- a- approach, that have been the high flyers over the years.

FACTS NOT FEAR: Get the latest updates on the coronavirus

Brent Petty:

Uh, and out- lay- I believe Apple was down $20 a share roughly yesterday, and I think it's up around nine or 10 this morning. So, I think there are some really good names that are beaten down. We- we leave it to the mutual fund managers to decide which stock to be buying on a- on a day to day basis. Uh, so we'd ad- well, our shop at least would advocate buy in diversified mutual funds. Take advantage of, the kind of- the- the broad market being beaten down, stay diversified.

Brenda Braxton:

Can you just give a little brief as you can, and in layman's terms as much as you can, like for a long time re- recently, it feels like stock ma- I mean, the economy is strong, things are good, unemployment is low, you know, the news was pretty positive, and then all of a sudden, it feels like, whoa, what just happened to the economy? Is it strong? Can both things be happening, and be true at the same time? Or is somebody not telling us the real deal?

Brent Petty:

Well, I think that it's- it's a little bit of both. Is that the economy has been- and it's been for 10 plus years, recovering since the great financial crisis, and- and recession that took place back in '08, and '09, and you gotta keep in mind that the economy has been recovering, but Europe and a lo- a lot of regions abroad were still working their selves out of a recession. The US has been stronger, but the rest of the world is still a little bit lagging in catching up.

Brent Petty:

And so, what has the globe done? They- they've, uh, made monetary supply available to stimulate the economy. So keep in mind, both here and abroad, we've kept interest rates very low. We've done even quantitative easing over the years-

Brenda Braxton:

What is quantitative easing?

Brent Petty:

So, it's where the federal re- reserve will- still st- yeah.

Brenda Braxton:

I'm starting to glaze over.

Brent Petty:

Yeah. We'll lose our audience.

Brenda Braxton:

(laughs)

Brent Petty:

That's where the federal reserve will actually step into the bond market, and keep in- and actually be buying treasuries to keep interest rate low. And what does that translate to you and me? Is that mortgage rates are lower. So we go out, and buy homes, and we can buy cars, and things like that. We've been trying to unwind that, so, uh, if we had an IV- if we called the economy a patient, we had an IV in, trying to make sure things were ready, and we've been trying over the last 10 years to dial back supporting the market, and getting it to stand a- alone on its own two feet, and saw this in 2018, the federal reserve was actually trying to reduce this quantitative using, taking it out of the system a little bit, and also raising interest rates.

Brent Petty:

And this- the fourth quarter of 2018, I know it feels like 10 years ago, but the market was done 20 plus percent, from peak to trough, as folks were concerned that interest rates were rising too fast, relative to the true strength of the economy to stand on its own two feet. Uh, now over last year, the- we saw the market up 30 percent, and that was because the federal reserve pivoted, and started to cut interest rates. So, we've got this tug of war relationship between how strong is the economy, how strong is the stock market, and how much is dependent on monetary, uh, intervention, both here and abroad, at the eur- union, uh, union central banks.

Nina Mehlhaf:

So we've been talking about, uh, interest rates. The fed cut the interest rate. There may be a payroll tax cut. This question is great, and could apply to a lot of us here in the northwest, because we have such a hot- have had such a hot real estate market. Is this a good time to sell land, or a house? Is this a good time to refinance?

Brent Petty:

Well, I- I would tell you, my expertise is- is in the stock market, and- and real estate is not my [inaudible 00:10:21] but I think they're linked in the economy. I think that while rates stay low, we're seeing a boom right now in refinancing. Uh, here in Portland area, I know that there's a supply, demand issue. There's just not enough, um, homes, especially new homes on the marketplace. I think it still is a seller's market place-

Brenda Braxton:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

I will say this is- if we go into- if the Coronavirus, uh, really slows down our economy, we see an uptick in outbreaks, and then they have to do like China did, at least temporarily-

Brenda Braxton:

Quarantine-

Brent Petty:

If they have to sus- quarantine. Suspend travel. Uh, wh- whatnot. And in- maybe they're doing that in certain regions, versus across the entire c- uh, country, we may- and- and I think Charlies Schwab was out today saying that this, uh- uh, may tip us into a recession This- this slow down here. And recessions are inevitable. They're gonna come and go, and this- that may mean that we- we slow down a little bit for a couple of quarters, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the housing market, you know, dip a little bit.

Nina Mehlhaf:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

I think here in Portland, because of the supply and demand, we're probably in pretty good shape, as long as rates stay low. But if six months or a year from now, rates were to start to rise again, I think prices would go down. But that's speculation on my part.

Drew Carney:

You mentioning the C word there in your- in your last answer. Coronavirus. Can we ask you again, how much of this roller coaster, the last two weeks, can we pin on that one reason?

Brent Petty:

I think that's 70 percent of it, and again, just putting a round number on it- on it-

Nina Mehlhaf:

And are oil prices the rest?

Brent Petty:

Uh, I actually think, uh, I'd put it in- in this order. I'd say Coronavirus, 70 percent, I think the- the next count, uh, cross current is, uh-

Nina Mehlhaf:

Elections?

Brent Petty:

Is the election.

Nina Mehlhaf:

Uh-huh (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

And I think what's happened, and it's happened over the last couple of weeks, is you had, a couple of weeks ago, out of the Nevada primaries-

Drew Carney:

Right.

Brent Petty:

You had Sanders very strong.

Brenda Braxton:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

And the markets reacted to that. Especially in the healthcare sector. Then you had Biden's- in- in Super Tuesday rally, and I think in- last week was a very volatile week, markets were up. Very slightly, but through all of that up and down, we were slightly positive for the week. Uh, I think what's happened over the weekend is, I think the stock market- and again, this is the lesser degree than the Coronavirus is, what is the probability that we have a regime change? And what is the prof- prof- uh, profitability- what is the profitability- uh, probability-

Drew Carney:

Probability.

Brent Petty:

Prob- thank you. Easy for you to say.

Drew Carney:

I'm the word guy, you're the money guy.

Brent Petty:

Yeah, so thank you.

Nina Mehlhaf:

(laughs)

Drew Carney:

(laughs)

Brent Petty:

What's the probability that, uh, we actually see the democrats take over power in the- in the senate, which would make it easier to go-

Nina Mehlhaf:

Will the stock market like that or not?

Brent Petty:

I- well, the stoc-

Nina Mehlhaf:

Cause Trump has been very strong on the economy.

FACTS NOT FEAR: Get the latest updates on the coronavirus

Brent Petty:

I think the stock market, by and large, is- is apolitical, but they- what the stock market doesn't like is uncertainty. And so it ends up thrashing around saying, "What- what does that mean?" Does it care about one party or the other? No, it all translates- what's gonna happen to corporate earnings, and right now, there is a very favorable tax cut in place for corporations, uh, tax rates are down, lower than they ever- have ever been, and that's been boosting stock buy backs by corporations, and there's been talk- at least early on in the primaries, that that might be prohibited going forward, and- so there's some thrashing going around, what will happen with health care, what's gonna happen with payroll taxes, will tax rates not only go up for corporations, but will tax rates go up for individuals? And why does that matter to the stock market?

Brent Petty:

Well, if tax rates go up for individuals, you might think, "Well, consumption will go down." There's less money in your wallet, so you're not gonna be buying things, so earnings will go down. So, long term, I think the market's fine as it finds its- the new reality and adjusts to it. Short term, the market is going to thrash around, and- and adjust, uh, to a new regime potentially. And I think that that is a- a cross current that shouldn't be ignored. And it will continue to bounce back and forth as we see the polls, and things change going forward.

Brenda Braxton:

So, just quickly, Shell- Shelly Land on my Facebook page is in her 50s, I'm assuming she's asking for herself, "Should we worry if we're in our 50s?" She wants to know, will there be enough time to gain it back, and then earn some, before she needs to retire, you know, in her early 60s, or mid 60s?

Brent Petty:

If we look back to the last, uh, pandemics, uh, that have happened, the- they- the recoveries have usually started three to six months later, and again, it can take up to a year to three years to see that. So if you go back, and look at history, I think the odds are in our favor, that over that time horizon, that stocks come back, and have an opportunity to make money on that.

Brent Petty:

There's always, you know, the exception to the rule, and something could happen where we would go into like a- a significant recession, or if we had a revisit of 2008 or nine. A lot of folks, and professionals on the- on the street don't see that. See that the foundation of the banks, uh, and the infrastructure, uh, are much more sound than they were back in- in '07, '08, when we really had a- um, things slow down.

Brent Petty:

So, uh, I think that that's a reasonably good time, uh period there. There's no absolute certainty, and that's why in the- in the earlier question is, I think you could take advantage of the market being down here, and if for whatever reason this drags on, then redirect where you're saving into more conservative assets, and build up a safety net.

Drew Carney:

There continues to be a rebound. You ch- uh, quick look at the, uh, board behind us. The DOW now up over 700 points. I do want to bring up Ken Yankee, who's watching us live on Facebook right now, because he's asked the same question three different times, three different ways-

Brenda Braxton:

(laughs)

Brent Petty:

(laughs)

Drew Carney:

So we're gonna get to your question right here and now.

Nina Mehlhaf:

[inaudible 00:15:47].

Drew Carney:

Uh, can you ask the expert- that's you, Brent. What is the percentage of people actually playing the stock market these days? Not talking about the people who are basically, as he puts it, forced to save through 401K through their employer?

Brent Petty:

Yeah, my understanding is that the folks that are day trading, and out there speculating, or just individuals, it's a very, very small piece of the overall market. What was really driving the marketplace are quantitative funds that are run by very, very large institutions, and they use very sophisticated logarithms that are buying, and selling to ver- depending on various variables that are happening in the economy market currency, and whatnot.

Nina Mehlhaf:

Are you more cushioned with something like that, versus l- you know, buying specific stocks?

Brent Petty:

Well, I think what's- what's happening, and driving the volatility is the person who's going in, and saying, I'm gonna buy Microsoft today. They're not pushing the market around. But the large pensions, and the big computers that are buying on behalf of very large organizations, they're buying hundreds of millions of dollars a day, and that can either push up stocks, or push them down. Now the argument would- cou- could be made is, are these computers adding to the volatility, as they're trading on these preset programs?

Brent Petty:

And it's a double edge sword in our opinion, meaning that instead of having random people emotionally invest that can lead to either euphoria in the market, or steep sell offs, you have a little bit more order. Now that being said, if you have a set of circumstances where all the logarithms line up and say, sell, you get this void, and you could have the stock market drop.

Brent Petty:

We've had flash crashes like that in the past, and that's why they put the circuit breakers in that we saw yesterday morning. Have the market pause. But that being said, which is pretty ironic, when the market's go down, all these computers are trading all these logarithms, and the variables just changed 'cause the market went down 10 percent or whatever, and they turn around, and they're the buyers. And they can step in when emotional people would be panicked, and not. So, it's a double edge sword. I think the net of it is, probably smooths things out over the long run, but there can be short term turbulence.

Brenda Braxton:

Okay, will you set me straight. Because I'm not saying that this is even totally accurate, but I wonder about this. So you've got all these big players who are making a lot of money, and they're in the same stock market that I am in.

Brent Petty:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brenda Braxton:

When I'm buying for retirement. And they're making things go like that sometimes based on the global force.

Brent Petty:

Mm-hmm (affirmative).

Brenda Braxton:

Is that fair? Is that a good way? Can- can they have their own little stock market? (laughs) So ours is less volatile? But it does seem like there's a lot going on that the average person feels impacted by, and we don't have control over that. But they do. And it feels like a game on their part. It's a business slash game, is what it feels like to the little people.

Brent Petty:

I think it- I think it can feel like that. I don't think that those institutions would say we- we treat this as a game. They're just trying to make money. Sometimes they do a really good job of it, sometimes they don't. I think though, that's why I come back to using diversified mutual funds, is that there are institutions, and professionals with lots of money, and a lot of insight and research in the individual names, you know, is, uh, google gonna go up. Is amazon going up? Facebook- what's happening with Netflix?

Brent Petty:

Those things are where mutual fund managers, and your 401K can help make those decisions for you. I think that those are very challenging things to do is the average retail Joe to try to go in with your $10000 and outsmart all that money. Can it be done? Absolutely, if you're willing to put in the research and time. Totally can be done. But for the majority of folks, that's overwhelming. So when you are participating in your 401K, you have two options probably.

Brent Petty:

You can go in and own index funds, which will just track the different [inaudible 00:19:33] in the market, bonds and stocks, and you just kind of take that off the table, and you go along for the roller coaster ride. And you take the events like the last couple of weeks, and you just take them in stride. Those are noise. Those are opportunities to invest. And know that over time, the market goes from the lower left hand corner to the upper right hand corner, and you just take it in, um, take it in stride, and move forward.

Brent Petty:

You can also use mutual fund managers, and they're who are what we would call active managers. Where they're in there actively buying bonds, and or stocks for you on your behalf. They're deciding whether they would buy or sell Google today.

Nina Mehlhaf:

They're not calling you in the day and asking you those decisions?

Brent Petty:

That's right.

Nina Mehlhaf:

You just put your trust in them?

Brent Petty:

Yes, that's right. Now, they're charging you a small fee, which is called an expense ratio-

Nina Mehlhaf:

Every time they buy and sell- uh-huh (affirmative).

Brent Petty:

Uh, to make those decision on your behalf, and hopefully that manager over time picks more winners than losers. Uh, but I think that that's probably the- the best way to even the playing field with the institutions is within your 401K, you actually have access to those- one of the- at least, you know, probably many of those big institutions that will- you'll be pooled together with thousands of accounts across the country to represent your interests, instead of you just one on one as [inaudible 00:20:40].

Nina Mehlhaf:

And you choose your risk category of what you want, right.

Brent Petty:

Ab- exactly.

Drew Carney:

We've been taking questions from a bunch of different areas, uh, people have been texting questions, we're watching the Facebook live feed. We can actually take a question from the studio audience this morning, if the studio audience member wants to ask a question. Rod, I thought to myself, geez, aren't you gonna be a part of this conversation? Then you said you couldn't be, now here you are!

Brenda Braxton:

Come on in.

Rod:

Well then I was told- I was told I was not in.

Drew Carney:

No, that's-

Brenda Braxton:

(laughs)

Nina Mehlhaf:

Do you have a question-

Drew Carney:

Do you have a question for-

Rod:

Well no, but something Brent said earlier made me think of, so I have, uh, part of my retirement savings is a ROTH, and it's something that I put $300 a month into, and at the end of the year, if I have extra cash, then I go to up to, uh, I think it's 7000 I'm allowed, or something like that, for the year. So by what you said earlier made me think is now a good time to go, instead of putting an extra thousand or two at the end of the year, maybe I should put that extra thousand or two in my ROTH right now.

Brent Petty:

Love that idea.

Drew Carney:

You love that idea?

Brent Petty:

So- so there's, uh, I think that this is a great kind of- of fork in the road. There's- there's several things that you can do. Number one, when the market's are down, what can you do from an investment perspective? Do you want to get more conservative? Do you want to continue to buy in? Do you want to get more aggressive? Those are all investment related. Then there's the financial planning aspect. Okay, the market's down. What can I do to take advantage of the market being down on a planning side of things? ROTH are great ideas here. These are things you can do just simply by saying, I'm gonna pick a different bucket to put my money into.

Brent Petty:

This could be huge. If the market is down 20 percent, if you fund a ROTH, keep in mind that anything you put into a ROTH is after tax money, but will appreciate inside the ROTH tax- without taxes. And then when you pull it out, it's tax free. So what you buy today, at- one would hope is depressed prices, two, three, four, five years down the road, all of the earnings from whenever the market recovers will be completely tax free to you. So I think that's a great idea, and I think there was a question up there about doing partial ROTH conversions.

Brent Petty:

When you do a ROTH conversion, you're taking money out of a pretax account, like a traditional 401K, or an IRA, and whatever you take out, let's say it's a $1000, will be taxable income to you in that calendar year. So you want to make sure that you're in a reasonably low, or modest tax bracket to do that. But by doing a ROTH conversion, now with the market being down, you are taking that $1000, buying depressed stocks, and you're giving it the next five, 10, 15, 20, maybe 30 years to not only grow, but when you take it out, it'll be tax free.

Brent Petty:

The money that's in your 401K right now, a certain percentage of that is gonna be owed to the federal, and state government. Okay, you have to pay taxes on it.

Drew Carney:

Period.

Brent Petty:

The ROTH will tax free.

Nina Mehlhaf:

(laughs)

Brent Petty:

So this is a great time to be looking at those ROTH type of tools, and take advantage of it.

Drew Carney:

You will likely take a hit now, but you will save money in the long term.

Brent Petty:

Yes.

Drew Carney:

Got it.

Brenda Braxton:

That was good stuff. Thank you.

Nina Mehlhaf:

Thank you so much for coming in, we learned a lot.

Brent Petty:

My pleasure. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Brenda Braxton:

Yeah we did.

Nina Mehlhaf:

Hopefully, right? Hopefully-

Brent Petty:

Yes, my pleasure.

Nina Mehlhaf:

... you guys did too. Thank you so much for watching. We'll see you tomorrow. Bye.

RELATED: Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008

RELATED: For many, COVID-19 is impacting everyday life

RELATED: Dow has worst point drop in history