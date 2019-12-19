PORTLAND, Oregon — There's a great alternative to donate those household items that isn't a big, giant non-profit.

Community Warehouse, at 3639 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Portland, and at 8380 SW Nyberg Street in Tualatin does some fantastic work in our local community.

They help 60 families a week according to Development Director Anna Kurnizki.

"They're transitioning through situations such as homelessness, domestic violence situations, substance abuse, incarceration. Maybe they've had a fire at their home or are refugees who just arrived here," she said.

Community Warehouse is the only non-profit furniture bank in our community.

They accept donations of used mattresses, which is their number one most needed item. Also dressers, end tables, dining tables, plates and drinkware, silverware, pots and pans, blankets and sheets, pillows and lamps.

"Their case manager schedules an appointment with us and they can come in and pick out everything they need in an hour," said Kurnizki.

Their two estate stores sell the very high-end donations to the public, all the money going back to the cause. Volunteers come and help sort donations and clean them up.

This is local. It's your stuff, going directly one-to-one for someone else struggling, to make a home for themselves for free.

"It's keeping things out of the landfill and turning people's houses in your community, into homes," she said. "Look in the back of your linen closet, pull out some towels and bring them to the warehouse and you're supporting, directly, someone in your community who really needs it."

The clock on yearly tax write offs is ticking. Make it count at https://www.communitywarehouse.org/ .

