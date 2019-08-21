PORTLAND, Ore. — Congratulations, Brenda Braxton! Thirty years of broadcasting in one city, at one station, is no easy feat.

That's exactly what Brenda has done though, as we celebrate her 30th Anniversary at KGW on this Wednesday, August 21st, 2019.

Not only has she spent 30 years at the station, she has managed to handle 30 years of waking up in the middle of the night to be part of KGW's local, early morning newscast.

As part of our tribute to Brenda during Wednesday's Sunrise Show, we featured a new edition of "Drew & You." I stopped people on the streets of downtown Portland and asked them about the city's longest-tenured Morning News Anchor!!

Did you know Brenda has been on 7 episodes of 'Grimm' playing a reporter and news anchor?