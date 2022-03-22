American Express awards 3 small Oregon businesses $5K in grant money

Stayton's Covered Bridge Cafe, Newberg's Et Fille Winery and West Linn's Ale and Cider House all received a financial boost.

STAYTON, Ore. — In the historic district of Stayton, just east of Salem sits the Covered Bridge Cafe. The restaurant opened in 2006 and is a local hotspot for breakfast and lunch.

"We're breakfast. We're only open for breakfast lunch, but breakfast is our thing. We can make the best bacon, fluffy omelets, nice crispy hashbrown," said owner Cari Sessums.

Like a lot of small businesses, Sessums said the restaurant struggled the past two years because of the pandemic, but the community is what helped them stay afloat.

"Our community is everything. We shouldn't be here. COVID should've wrecked it," Sessums said.

When COVID and the pandemic hit, the cafe closed its dining room and laid off its employees, leaving Sessums and her small family to handle everything.

Despite the closed dining room doors, her regulars didn't stay away. Instead, they came like it was any other day and ordered food and drank coffee. Her regulars even brought a heater to drink coffee outside on their sidewalk tables.

"We just never gave up and our community never gave up on us. I think it was that ability to not give up," Sessums said.

The local community is what she has always given back to. A year after opening in 2006, she began to feed people in the community the day before Thanksgiving. What started out as a small group, grew into the hundreds and just last year, she fed more than 1,700 people.

Now she is giving back once more.

American Express, in partnership with Main Street America, has awarded the Covered Bridge Cafe $5,000 in grant money. Sessums said that money will be spent on the community, her employees and also go to her restaurant's rainy day fund.

"It's a relief. I mean, we're going to be ok and so now I can show my community, 'Hey thanks for making us OK.' Take care of my employees that have been relentless with me every step of the way. It's just this little sense of security." Sessums said.

Two other Oregon small businesses were also awarded the grant money. The Ale & Cider House in West Linn and Et Fille Wines in Newberg received $5,000 each.