GRESHAM, Oregon — What's it like to be a school security officer? That's what we wanted to know so we traveled to Gordon Russell Middle School to meet Patti Haack, or "Ms. Patty" as the kids call her.

This 5 foot 2 dynamo rocks funky black boots and big silver hoop earrings as she bombs around campus watching over 800 plus students.

She and her team are there to keep kids safe but they do so much more.

"No day is the same. Sometimes I'm talking with kids. Some days I'm doing mediation. Sometimes I'm doing very light counseling. Sometimes I'm doing social media stuff. It just kind of depends."

Haack clearly loves the job. She admits working with middle schoolers would terrify a lot of folks because it's a really challenging age but for her it's a calling.

"They're quirky, they're funny, they're awesome, they're resilient, they're forgiving," she says. "They're at that space where they're trying to figure themselves out and it's a lot of fun."

It may be fun but these days campus security is of the utmost importance. The specter of school violence hangs over campuses nationwide. Gordon Russell has never had an issue and "Ms. Patti" works day in and day out to keep it that way.

When I asked her about being on the front lines if things go sideways she gave me a poignant answer and some insight into her mindset. Get ready. Her day is exhausting and rejuvenating because, as she says, it's "heart work!"

